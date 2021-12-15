Town commissioners have completed the paperwork necessary to promote Paula Webb to the job of town manager. Following a closed session at its Nov. 22 meeting, the panel voted unanimously to approve the terms of her contract.
With Webb’s promotion from assistant town manager and town clerk to town manager, Alissa Fender has been promoted from assistant town clerk to town clerk.
Fender, 43, in an email interview, said her family moved to Onslow County in 1980 and 10 years later, purchased the iconic Margolis Men’s Store in Jacksonville – which the family still owns and which will celebrate it’s 110th year in business in 2022.
She grew up working in the store where, she said, her father instilled in her the importance of good customer service. Not only that, Fender said her father impressed upon his children the saying, “If you enjoy what you do, you will never work a day in your life.”
“It was important to him that his children find careers where they would be happy,” she said.
While at her first job after Margolis, in customer service and billing, she decided in 2009 to enter the Onslow County JobLink Career Center/Division of Workforce Solutions program for retraining. That led to an associate’s in applied science degree and a job-training placement in Swansboro with the Public Works Department in October 2011.
At the end of that training, in 2012, she was hired as a full-time public works administrative assistant.
Fender said that, at the time, “The town clerk position was not an aspiration.” But, she added, “After working in public works for several months, the Admin Services Department was created and my position in public works was migrated over to that department. Once in the Admin Services Department I began learning about town operations. I enjoy learning new things and everything was completely new to me when it came to governmental operations.”
Under Webb’s tutelage, Fender became familiar with the operation of the board of commissioners. In 2015, with Webb’s encouragement, Fender applied for and received a scholarship that allowed her to attain the Certified Municipal Clerk designation.
“Since then, I have been gaining experience, taking additional educational courses and attending conferences, all of which apply towards earning my Master Municipal Clerk Certification,” Fender said. And, she added, Webb has been supportive. “She shared her experience, taught and groomed me to be the clerk one day. I am very grateful for her taking me under her wing and leading me along this path.
“I enjoy what I do. My father was right.”
---
Webb, 55, was hired as town manager just ahead of a plan to begin a search for Chris Seaberg’s replacement. Seaberg left the town manager post in October after working with Swansboro for two years.
Webb began working with the town in 1996 and steadily worked her way up with her promotion to assistant town manager coinciding with Seaberg’s hiring in September 2019.
In her new job, Webb’s annual salary has increased from $74,413 to $90,000.
Fender has also earned an increase in salary, from $39,144 a year to $53,198.
(1) comment
Not bad pay for a town of reportedly 2.09 sq miles in size with est. 3300 + or - souls on board .
