Standing in front of the 30 or so folks invited to the groundbreaking of the Teachers’ Building at Hammocks Beach State Park, Sarah Kendrick, park superintendent offered a brief history lesson.
Her remarks set the stage for the ceremony on Jan. 27 that would mark an official beginning of a $3.6 million project to refurbish the building that means so much to Swansboro, the state park system and African Americans.
“The building behind me that we are here to celebrate today has nearly three-quarters of a century of history,” Kendrick said. “The building was first named after Miss Gertrude Hurst, who in 1945 suggested to Dr. William Sharpe that he donate 4,600 acres that he owned to the N.C. Teachers Association.”
The Hurst and Sharpe names along with The N.C. Teachers Association are intertwined with Swansboro’s state park. (See related story.)
The N.C. Teachers Association was an organization of African American educators, Kendrick explained.
“From 1952 to 1970, this building enriched the lives and careers of those educators,” she said.
Among the many events taking place in the 5,340-square-foot building over the years was a statewide conference to discuss integration in North Carolina schools, according to Kendrick.
“The teachers that gathered here would nurture thousands of students who would go on to lead North Carolina toward economic prosperity, environmental sustainability and building community,” she said.
Kendrick thanked the elected officials for providing “historic levels” of funding and the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund for the financial support that will allow the celebrated building to be renovated and put back in use. And she thanked Dwayne Patterson, director of the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation, personally, “for his vision for this building and his perseverance in acquiring funding for its renovation.”
“We as a staff are very excited and can’t wait to see this building full of people again,” she said.
Kendrick then introduced Fred Schachter.
Schachter is president of the Friends of the Hammocks and Bear Island, a citizen support group for the park. In his remarks he said the building would add to the park’s prominence, as a meeting and gathering place in the area. And he offered his thanks to county and state lawmakers.
“It would not be possible without you,” he said of the Teachers’ Building project.
But Schachter also noted that ongoing support from Swansboro and Onslow County has allowed the park to enhance its mission.
“We have been very fortunate not only to have this building, but in the last year to be able to have an ADA-accessible park,” he explained,
The park now has a beach wheelchair, two golf carts and a kayak launch, all to accommodate people with disabilities.
“That would not have been possible without the help of the town and the county,” Schachter said.
When Dwayne Patterson, the state parks and recreation director, came to the podium, he acknowledged that he would be retiring within days, and he called the groundbreaking his “last official shindig.”
The timing did not diminish in any way, though, the importance of the groundbreaking.
“This place is a very special place,” Patterson said.
He said his father, who taught agriculture in Lenoir County, introduced him to Hammocks Beach at a young age.
“Every summer, he brought 10 to 15 young men down here, high schoolers, and they camped,” Patterson recalled. “Every morning they woke up, went out to that little hill … at the NFA Camp and said the pledge of allegiance to the flag.”
The place where the flagpole once stood is still recognizable, according to Patterson.
“To have this moment, where we come back – and I’ve had a little bit to do with this building – it makes me feel very good,” he said.
After giving credit to the park staff for its dedication to bringing the park development to this point, he mentioned a running gag that he has with Brian Strong, deputy director with planning and natural resources.
“We have this thing where I say to Brian, ‘Ninety-five percent of the time, I’m going to do what you say. The other 5 percent just shut up and do what I say,’” Patterson said with a laugh.
Then, he proceeded to say that early in the process as they toured the facility to consider refurbishment, Patterson said that Strong suggested it would be much cheaper to raze the structure and rebuild.
Patterson indicated that he did not agree to that. He said he wanted to see the structure saved and made new again … and that is what should happen. “‘This is the 5 percent Brian,’” he said he told Strong.
“It is a special place … and when we open it up and dedicate – it’s due to be done in September, that means it will be done in February – I hope we’re turning over a new leaf, being involved in the community.”
He thanked all the officials and all those who had a hand in supporting the Teachers’ Building project and the other, ongoing improvements at the state park.
“Thank you for being a part of this. And I thank Swansboro,” Patterson said. “This will be a part of who you are in the future.”
Reid Wilson, secretary of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, was also on hand to celebrate the moment.
He offered comments on parks in general, credited the N.C. Legislature in general, and Rep. George Cleveland in particular, for supporting state parks.
Noting Patterson’s upcoming retirement, Wilson praised him for his five years as director. He also praised the staff of all the state parks.
“It is always a team effort and we could not present our state parks without everybody pitching in,” he said.
Speaking about Hammocks Beach State Park, he said, “It is one of our parks that is incredible biologically and scenically and it also has this really important historical aspect to it.”
He described the barrier island and the mainland forest that make up the park, as “magical” in their natural beauty and elements.
But also, Wilson explained, it is one of only three state parks that – “back in the day” – African Americans were welcome.
“We are in a better place today,” he said. And, he added, by preserving the building, the state can tell the “authentic story” of what the park meant.
Wilson said that when he was faced with the choice of how to proceed with the project, he considered the Teachers’ Building in its historical context.
“If we could just give it the right attention and sufficient funding; we could magically bring it back to very close to what it was before,” he said. “I’m just excited that this park will continue to be an amazing natural place and will be an even better historical place for the people of North Carolina so that the stories that were created here will live on. And other people can come and learn about them in the future.”
