The week of Thanksgiving was not getting off to a great start for Meals on Wheels of Eastern Onslow and Western Carteret counties.
Bob Lenthall, volunteer coordinator with Meals on Wheels, said he received notice the week before from Phyllis Manning, owner of Class Act Catering, that she would be handing off some of the duties of meal preparations to trusted helpers.
“I got a text from Phyllis on Thursday,” he said,
Manning, who has been preparing Meals on Wheels for the past 10 years, was experiencing a medical issue and might not be available.
But then on Sunday, Nov. 20, Lenthall received another notice from Class Act that the situation had taken a turn and the catering company would not be able to prepare the 50 daily meals during the week of Nov. 21-25.
“On Sunday at 1 o’clock I got a call that they would not be able to prepare meals on wheels,” he said. Manning was hospitalized and Class Act would be unable to prepare the 50 meals needed for Monday.
Lenthal was asked to call the drivers, to let them know that they would not be needed this week, and to call the clients, to let them know that they would be on their own for their mid-day meal.
Lenthall’s response? “That could not happen. Some of my clients rely on this meal for their daily food. They are old and they are shut in. For some this is the only meal they have in a day.”
As coordinator Lenthall meets with clients, coordinates the drivers and manages the food preparation. That last part has been pretty easy for the past 10 years, with Manning in charge.
So having less than 24 hours to come up an alternative to deliver on Monday, Nov. 21, came as a shocker.
“I have 37 drivers on my staff, they are all volunteers, and so am I,” he explained. Anytime someone signs up for meals on wheels delivery, Lenthall said he meets with them to explain that the meal costs $8 a day. “If a client can afford to pay, they pay, but we never turn anyone away.”
The cost of the program runs about $8,500 a month, according to Lenthall.
“We are not government subsidized,” he pointed out. As a result, “We run our program at a deficit of about $4,000 a month.”
The White Oak Ecumenical Outreach Ministries covers that shortfall, according to Lenthall.
So Lenthall said his first call – after he got the news that Manning would not be able to prepare the meals – was to Clete Ketner, chair of the White Oak Ecumenical Outreach Ministries and manager of the ministry’s food bank.
“I told him the situation,” Lenthall said. “ And he told me, ‘Do what you’ve got to do.’ He gave us a blank check.”
Lenthall then went about the task of finding a substitute caterer.
A call to Eddie Gutknecht, store manager at Jersey Mike’s of Cape Carteret yielded quick results.
“At that point I told him the emergency I was in,” Lenthall said. “I just wanted to cover Monday. He told me that he would prepare 50 meals for me to deliver.”
Lenthall also said the meals would require a change of schedule for the sub shop as the drivers had to pick the meals up at 10 a.m. for noon delivery.
Gutknecht was still a willing participant.
“He told me he would come into work early to prepare the meals,” Lenthall said.
But even then, Lenthall was not finished with his list of requests.
“I asked him, ‘Are you are able to give me any sort of a discount.’ I would appreciate it.
Gutknecht immediately offered a 20 percent discount and did not charge tax.
That took care of Monday.
Lenthall then got in touch with Mark Gariba, owner of Mark’s Family Restaurant in Bogue. Gariba agreed to provide meals for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday of the week.
With Thursday being Thanksgiving, St. Mildred Catholic Church of Swansboro planned to distribute meals that day, according to Lenthall.
Like Gutknecht, Gariba was willing to discount the meal.
“He told me he would prepare 50 meals per day at the $8 fee,” Lenthall said. “I was relieved. We had the week covered.”
Patrick Provost, owner of Jersey Mike’s Subs of Swansboro and Cape Carteret, was pleased the restaurant was able to help.
“We did for them what we do for all nonprofits and charities and kids groups,” he said. “He had a budget, we choose not to profit, then we execute.
“Mr. Bob is a regular customer. He brought to Eddie his need. Eddie reacted in the way our store always does and put together what was needed to be ready at the time required. I applaud Eddie our manager for responding in a time of need.”
Gariba said he has owned the Bogue restaurant for 2-1/2 years. With restaurants in Beaufort and Morehead City though, he has been in business for 28 years.
“He called me Sunday afternoon,” Gariba said of Lenthall’s request for meals. For Gariba, there was no hesitation. “We have got to take care of our community. It’s a good cause.”
Gariba said doing an extra 50 meals a day does not tax Mark’s Family Restaurant.
“We got a big restaurant here,” he said. “We have no problems. We’ll do it anytime you need us, we are here.”
Lenthall said he has volunteered with the program for the eight years. He spent the first five years as a driver and was elevated to coordinator about three years ago.
In that time, he said Manning has been a conscientious and dedicated preparer for meals on wheels. In fact, Lenthall said, he has never had to find a substitute food source.
“Never,” he said. “Not for Christmas or Thanksgiving or for any reason has Miss Phyllis ever missed a meals on wheels.”
But for now, at least until Manning is back up and ready to resume providing meals on wheels, Mark’s will do four days a week and Jersey Mike’s will do one.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
