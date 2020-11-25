For what seems to be the – we have lost count – time, Swansboro Planning Board considered and suggested a new set of rules for temporary commercial signs. This time, the action came at the Nov. 16 special meeting of the planning board.
The meeting was postponed twice from the regular meeting night, Nov. 3, first because of the General Election, and then from Nov. 10 because of a member absence.
The planning board’s involvement with establishing a clearer set of temporary sign rules has been going on for years. (See related story.) Most recently, the planning board discussed – and came up with a suggestion for rule amendments – at its May meting.
However, because the Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission had yet to rule on temporary signs in the historic district and because town commissioners wanted the planning board to also consider amortizing freestanding signs, the temporary sign rules were returned for another consideration, according to Jennifer Ansell, town planner.
The planning board acts in an advisory capacity to the board of commissioners, which has the final say on matters such as ordinance amendments.
“A second review by the planning board is now needed due to the identification of additional inconsistencies within the ordinance and the historic commission’s recommendation for changes to the design guidelines,” Ansell points out in a memo to the planning board.
The Nov. 16 meeting took place in a hybrid format. Scott Chadwick, chairman of the planning board, and members Jeff Conaway, Mike Favata, Ed McHale, David Mohr and Christina Ramsey were in town hall. Planning board member Brad Buckley took part remotely utilizing the Zoom platform.
In the agenda item of Nov. 16, Ansell listed several “take-aways” from a meeting with the town commissioners on temporary sign rule amendments. They include: Feather flags are undesirable; the 45-day per year allowance for temporary business signs is preferred; It is not desirable to allow temporary signs for businesses in shopping centers on undeveloped out-parcels; An allowance for temporary real estate signs (open house) is desirable; the number of temporary signs allowed should be restricted; there should be different allowances in the Historic District and these requirements should be vetted by the SHPC; and the ordinance needs to be practical and enforceable.
Ansell ran through a detailed explanation of the rules, as proposed, that included the suggestions from the historic commission and which touched on all of the take-aways.
Buckley took issue with the idea that feather flags should be prohibited.
“It was never confirmed,” he said.
Ansell said banning feather flags was one of the take-aways from the February meeting with the commissioners.
“I think you put a lot of work in this particular section and this particular item,” Chadwick said. “So thank you.”
Mohr asked about traffic control signs. He wanted to know of the town ordinance would be in conflict with the placement of road signs by the state.
“There is already an exception for highway signs or DOT signage,” Ansell said.
Despite the directive from the commissioners, McHale suggested the new rules allow the roadside banners, or feather flags.
“So many businesses we have in this town are set back off the corridor and the only way they are going to be recognized is if there is something out there on (N.C.) 24,” he said. “I don’t have a problem with that.”
Under the proposal, banners, either attached to a building or freestanding, are allowed. They can be erected for up to 45 days in a calendar year. Banners can be as large as 32 square feet. They require a permit but no fee.
If freestanding, banners must be on the business’ property.
Swansboro ordinances do not allow off-premises signs, either temporary or permanent.
When it comes to banners, adhering to the off-premises rule signifies a departure from the town’s previous enforcement actions, according to Ansell. Previously, banners were allowed on what would be considered “shopping center property.” For example, Carolina Party is in the CornerStone Square shopping center and that store was allowed to place a banner close to N.C. 24 on vacant shopping center property.
“We considered a shopping center as a unified development … for purposes of enforcement,” Ansell explained.
Through discussion with the town commissioners though, including a joint meeting with the town planning board in February, commissioners indicated, “It is not desirable to allow temporary signs for businesses in shopping centers on undeveloped out-parcels,” Ansell stated in a memo to the planning board.
Under the proposed amendments, feather flags are prohibited outright. These are vertical banners on a single staff that can be 8 or 9 feet or higher.
Businesses can have only one temporary sign in use in any given time.
Though commissioners had hoped an allowance for temporary real estate open-house signs could be made, the town’s off-premises rule does not allow it. Those signs are not allowed off-premises under the current or proposed ordinance, a fact confirmed by Cliff Parson, attorney for the town.
“In the meeting, he mentioned real estate signs are commercial signs,” Ansell said. That is the “sticking point.”
Allowed under the proposed ordinance are sandwich board signs and post signs, signs that can be placed outside during business hours but picked up and put away when a business is closed, according to Ansell. These signs can be two-sided. “Display area shall not exceed 16 square feet,” the ordinance states. “If copy is different on each side of sign, then both sides count towards total area.” These can be placed beside the road on the store’s property, but not within the right-of-way.
“Typically (the right of way ends where) the utility poles and water meters are located,” Ansell said. “It does vary property by property.”
These signs are allowed year-round. They require a permit and a fee, according to the proposal.
Flags – national, state, municipal or “institutional,” as well as those saying, “open” – are allowed.
Pennants with no logo or message – popular for being attached to tall light poles, for example – are considered decorations and do not fall under the sign ordinance, as proposed, according to Ansell.
Under the current ordinance, and in the proposed rewrite, nonprofit groups are allowed to place temporary signage off-premises. That clause allows for groups such as the Swansboro Rotary Club to promote events with the use of a roadside banner.
Perhaps with McHale’s sentiments in mind, Chadwick reminded the panel of the town commissioners’ directive concerning feather flags.
“In every instance, the board has said they don’t want them,” Chadwick said.
However, he suggested that if McHale had a proposal in mind, that he put it in the form of motion.
McHale then moved to approve the changes as prepared by Ansell, with the exception of allowing one of the signs under “prohibited” for each business. Buckley provided the second.
In discussing the motion Ramsey said that based on McHale’s suggestion, she pictured a feather sign or banner by the highway.
“That would be an off-premises sign,” she said. “That would not be allowed.”
Chadwick agreed. “Off-premises signs are just not going to be allowed,” he said.
Ansell also pointed out that no sign would be allowed in the highway right-of-way or on the out-parcel property of a shopping center.
Still, when the question was called, the motion was approved by a vote of 4-3. Conaway, Favata, McHale and Mohr voted for and Buckley, Chadwick and Ramsey voted against.
The inclusion of feather flags did score points with Fred Schachter, former president of the Swansboro Area Chamber of Commerce. Schachter has often spoken out in support of businesses and their need for temporary signage. He attended the Nov. 16 special meeting.
Previous planning board members have characterized Schachter’s strategy with the temporary sign ordinance rewrite as obstruction.
Ralph Kohlmann, former chairman of the planning board, believed obstruction to be the cause of the lack of action. He spoke to Schachter directly at the May meeting and reminded Schachter that his primary argument, when it comes to amending the temporary sign ordinance, is to do nothing.
Kohlmann noted that Schachter has said businesses should be allowed to use whatever temporary signs they want; that no rules are needed.
The general tactic of those opposed to revising the sign ordinance, according to Kohl-mann, is “kick it down the road.” The process of change is “being defeated by inaction.”
At the Nov. 16 meeting, Schachter claimed that in the four years the temporary sign rules had been discussed there had been no complaints about them.
“I’m grateful that the flags passed,” he said. But, he added, businesses need to be able to place signs off-premises.
Mike McHugh, executive director of the SACC, was also and the meeting. He too, spoke on behalf of businesses and the need for temporary signage.
“A business with no sign is a sign of no business,” he said. “Signs are important.”
McHugh pointed out that successful small businesses deserve proper recognition for what they do, provide jobs and pay taxes.
Ansell said the town commissioners would likely get the recommended changes at their Dec. 14 meeting.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
For more on this story, purchase a copy of the Nov. 25, 2020, Tideland News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.