Since 2005, local veterans have flown to Washington D.C. to honor those who never made it back home and to take time to reflect on their experiences.
For Jim Scott of Cape Carteret, the Honor Flight was a life changing experience.
Scott, an Army veteran who served in Vietnam from 1966 and 1967, was on a trip that included three World War II veterans, seven Korean War veterans and 52 Vietnam veterans.
Four nurses and two doctors also accompanied the flight, along with randomly assigned guardians to assist each veteran during the outing.
Guardians were assigned randomly, but they met with their veterans about a month before the Honor Flight in Wilmington to plan it out and get acquainted.
The group left the Wilmington International Airport at 8:30 on the morning of Saturday, April 29.
The veterans boarded three buses once in Washington D.C. to tour historical monuments and spend time visiting the county’s national war memorials.
“It was a long day, but it went by fast,” Scott said. “They provided breakfast for us that morning, lunch at the Navy Memorial. We had dinner about 6 p.m. and the last stop was the Air Force monument.”
For many, it was an extremely emotional experience as the group spent time reflecting on their service overseas.
“The Vietnam Wall stood out to me because I was involved in that,” Scott said. “It gave some closure to me, very moving. I had been many years ago, but this was my first trip in about 30 years.”
In total, 58,000 American men and women ultimately gave their lives or remain missing from the Vietnam War. Their names are inscribed on the black granite wall of the Vietnam Wall memorial in Washington D.C.
Scott was in Vietnam during 1966 and 1967. Deployed American forces totaled 385,000 men, with an additional 60,000 sailors stationed offshore.
It was a time of intense struggle as Operation Rolling Thunder, a sustained, multi-year bombing campaign against North Vietnam authorized by President Lyndon Johnson, was in full theatre.
More than 12,300 Americans had already died in combat at that point in the war, with more than 73,900 wounded and 680 listed as missing or captured, according to U.S. government figures.
The Honor Flight returned to Wilmington at 10 p.m. The veterans were greeted with a big band ensemble and fanfare from local residents.
Scott explained it was “very moving” and a much-appreciated welcome home, especially since he and his fellow Vietnam Veterans didn’t get much of a welcome when they returned from their service many years ago.
“(The Honor Flight) was great, something that I’ll never forget,” Scott said. “It was a life-changing experience, to be there, to understand it.”
Not all states have an Honor Flight, but most locations in Eastern North Carolina do. Scott’s flight was organized by the all-volunteer organization Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area and is for veterans who served prior to 1975.
The group travels to Washington D.C. each spring and is currently accepting applications for the 2024 excursion.
“I encourage any veteran that would like to go on the trip to apply and do so,” Scott said. “They will really enjoy it.”
For more information on the Honor Flight, to get involved as a guardian or to donate to the cause, visit the local chapter’s website at https://www.honorflightcfa.org.
