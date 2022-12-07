Jack Bright of Hubert has resigned from the Onslow County Board of Commissioners.
In a press release emailed on Friday, Dec. 2, Kevin Reopelle, Onslow County communications director, said the resignation was effective that day.
Bright spent 15 years as a county commissioner. For the past six years he has been chairman, according to Reopelle
The resignation is “due to family commitments and current health conditions,” according to the press release.
Bright, 73, is an Onslow County native who lives at 149 Riggs Road in Hubert.
He retired as deputy chief of the Jacksonville Police Department with 30 years service.
He was elected to his fourth term as an Onslow County commissioner in November 2020.
In a telephone conversation, Bright said the medical issue involves a surgical procedure to relieve a kidney stone that will require time away from workload. That recovery period prompted him to consider resigning.
“I didn’t want to miss any meetings during the budget process,” he explained.
Also, Bright said that his daughter and son-in-law – now living at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base – recently had a second child. Having the family so close will allow Bright and his wife Robin to plan more frequent visits.
Previous duty stations for his son-in-law had been London and Nebraska, which had limited the Bright’s ability to visit.
Bright said being able to make the short drive to Goldsboro would mean more trips and, possibly, time away from the duties of county commissioner.
It is a task that, as chairman, he said he took seriously.
“I didn’t want to miss meetings and leave the board short of membership,” he said.
The job is too important for the commissioners to be short-handed, according to Bright. The county’s well being is at stake, and, he said during the 2020 campaign, “I’m running for re-election because I love serving the citizens of Onslow County.”
He said at the time that public schools, public safety – the sheriff’s office and fire and rescue departments and provide proper funding – and substance abuse and mental health treatment as key to his platform.
Bright made it clear that helping lead the business of the commissioners during the past five years or so has been a challenge.
Hurricane Florence made a huge impact on the county. Dealing with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic was also major issue, from which the county has emerged in good shape, according to Bright.
On the positive side, the commission has come up with a funding mechanism that takes the guesswork out of funding for public schools.
“We have a good policy in place,” he said. “The school board knows what it will get.”
Those things have given Bright confidence that the commissioners are in good shape going forward.
Sharon Griffin, county manager, said Bright’s service to Onslow County has left a lasting impact on the community.
“We are so grateful for the dedication Jack Bright has shown as a commissioner,” she said. “In his time as a commissioner, Onslow County has grown significantly and we have weathered difficult times including Hurricane Florence and the pandemic. Chairman Bright helped lead our efforts in negotiating the funding formula with the Onslow County Board of Education and he has helped develop a closer relationship with our local municipalities. We appreciate his commitment to serving the public and hope he will enjoy more time with his family.”
For his part, Bright said that Friday was a watershed moment. He spoke of his official exit like a man leaving with good memories.
“Turning in my laptop and handing in my keys, it has been a relief,” Bright said.
Under North Carolina General Statutes the Onslow County Republican Party’s Executive Committee will have 30 days from Dec. 2 to make a recommendation to the Onslow County Board of Commissioners to fill the vacancy created by Bright’s resignation, according to information provided by Reopelle.
The appointment will be for the remainder of Bright’s term, which ends in December 2024.
His resignation comes at a time when three members elected in November will be taking the oath of office.
Current vice chairman of the Onslow County Board of Commissioners Tim Foster and fellow incumbent Royce Bennet were both reelected. Newcomer Lisa Carpenter was also elected.
In addition to swearing in the new and returning members on Monday, Dec. 5, there was an organizational meeting during which the board selected Foster to be chairman and Commissioner Robin Knapp to be vice chairman.
