In introducing the winner of the 2022 Samuel Swann Bland Outstanding Community Service Award, Mayor John Davis chose a particular phrase relative to the town’s efforts to celebrate and showcase.
“I have the privilege to do something awesome tonight,” Davis said as stepped from behind the board of commissioners table at the board’s meeting on Dec. 12.
He opened his remarks by referring to the events of the Christmas season that the town celebrates in the historic downtown area, Swansboro by Candlelight, The Christmas Tree Lighting and the Holiday Flotilla. He said each event earned words of praise from the people with whom he spoke.
Davis said, “The word I kept hearing was ‘A Hallmark experience.’
“What a compliment that is to our town, to our Rec Department and to our Festivals Committee.”
It was at that point that recognized the 2022 winner, Deb Pylypiw.
Nominated by Anna Stanley, Pylypiw is the event attendant with the Swansboro Recreation Department.
Recognizing Pylypiw, who was seated at the back of the meeting room, he said she has a long association with the festivals committee and the numerous town wide events. In fact, Davis said that every event he’s been to as mayor, “Deb has been there.”
“Beyond that, she is at our Rec Department religiously … making things happen behind the scenes,” Davis said.
Pointing to her leadership in various events, even down to the Blessing of the Fleet that is part of the town’s annual Swansboro Mullet Festival of North Carolina, he said Pylypiw has a knack for fostering success.
“Whatever she touches is successful,” the mayor said.
Her selection as the 2022 recipient came out of a crowded field. Early in the nomination process, Alissa Fender, town clerk, told commissioners there was a lot of interest.
“We had a lot of great candidates,” Davis said. And then, he added, “It is my privilege, Deb Pylypiw, to recognize you as our Sam Bland Award winner.”
Accepting the plaque from Davis and a bouquet of flowers from Fender, Pylypiw expressed her appreciation.
“I just want to say I love this community,” she said. “We have been here since 1986 and we just wanted to be a part of it.
“We love Swansboro.”
Pylypiw said she has long wanted to “do her part” in Swansboro.
“When we joined this community we worked hard to make this our home,” she said. “We raised our kids here and became involved in things like band boosters, Rotary, the choral society and festivals.
“I watched what other volunteers did in the community and wanted to do my part. I think our world is a better place with art and music and dance and theatre, so those are the areas I try to put my energy into.
“I am so honored and thrilled to accept this award.”
Pylypiw is originally from Charleston, S.C. She said she grew up in a family in which the arts were emphasized. Both parents were musicians.
“We were all encouraged to learn about and participate in the arts,” she said. “We took piano lessons, dance classes, theatre workshops, sang in choirs, played in the band and orchestra and took art lessons.”
While a student at College of Charleston, she met and married Walt Pylypiw, a Citadel cadet who later became a Marine, and moved to Jacksonville. The couple has three children, Nicholas, Adrianne, and Alexis.
She began teaching art in Onslow County in 1991 and worked at White Oak High School from 1995 until retirement in 2019.
A National Board Certified Teacher, Pylypiw is a past president of the North Carolina Art Educators Association and served on the N.C. Senate Joint Legislative Select Study Committee on Arts Education in North Carolina Public Schools. She was the NC Art Educator of the Year in 2009 and was named 2019 Onslow County Arts Educator of the Year.
She was recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest award for state service granted by the Governor of North Carolina, in 2019.
Her pursuit of an advanced degree began online at East Carolina University in 1999, which led to her eventually earning a doctorate in Instructional Technology and Distance Education through Nova Southeastern University.
She has taught at the college level – beginning with art appreciation at ECU and Pamlico Community College – and continues to teach today.
“I have been truly blessed in my pursuits,” Pylypiw said. “My passions are travel, art, art history, my family, and my dachshunds – not necessarily in that order!”
In her nomination Stanley said that Pylypiw has been involved in a variety of community service activities, many of which involve the arts.
A past president of the Swansboro Festivals Committee, she has worked as the committee’s vendor chair for20 years.
Pylypiw was hired as an event attendant in 2017, according to Stanley.
“Over the last few years, her role in the festivals has expanded to one of the festival organizers, planning events, soliciting sponsors, overseeing logistics, and more,” Stanley said. “This year, she was instrumental in adding the military static display, picnic area, and second entertainment stage at the Mullet Festival and the Wine and Food tasting at the Arts by the Sea, which highlighted wines and our local restaurants.”
As the Swansboro Festivals Committee vendor chair, Pylypiw has consistently found ways to improve the vendor experience, according to Stanley.
“Her efforts resulted in her collecting almost $18,000 in advance fees for the 2023 Mullet Festival,” Stanley said. “These efforts help to meet the expenses of the festivals.”
Pylypiw is also a visual arts representative on the Seaside Arts Council. She has spearheaded the Swan public sculpture project.
She is vice president of the Crystal Coast Choral Society, singing alto and tenor. And she maintains the group’s website and creates all graphics for posters and other advertisements.
“Dr. Pylypiw has been a leader in art education in our community, the state, and the country,” Stanley said. “At White Oak High School, she was department chair, arts academy director, senior class advisor, graduation coordinator, spring musical art director and producer. She led high school students on many trips to New York City, Europe, and China. Through all of these activities, Dr. Pylypiw was a consummate planner, preparing all of the details and procedures.”
Pylypiw is a poll worker and judge at the Swansboro election site. And she volunteers annually for the Onslow Community Outreach Christmas Cheer.
“In the last few years, Dr. Pylypiw has shown great initiative in our area with planning the inaugural Wine and Food event,” Stanley said.
Working with the Swansboro Parks and Recreation Department, Stanley said Pylypiw began several successful programs, including The Seaside Book Buzz and the theatre trip program.
“Dr. Pylypiw has demonstrated a willingness to look for new ways to inspire and educate our community,” Stanley said.
