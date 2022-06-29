Town commissioners, in the midst of trying to settle a request for a White Oak River dock extension on Front Street, have been hit with a bill totaling $8,500.
That is the price for seeking an expert opinion on the safety of allowing Jack Harnatkiewicz to construct additional dockage at his business, Bake Bottle Brew.
A nearby dock user has raised objections, claiming the extension would not only hamper his tour boat business just upriver, it would also adversely affect the town’s public dock just downriver.
Swansboro Planning Board, in a 3-2 decision, voted to recommend the town commissioners deny Harnatkiewicz’s request for a special-use permit.
The commissioners, who have the final say, wanted more information before rendering a decision.
At the June 13 meeting of the town commissioners, Sonia Johnson, finance director, said the cost of gathering that information is $8,500.
Cliff Parson, town attorney, was asked to arrange for an expert’s opinion.
He identified Geosyntec Consultants of NC, P.C. “for such statement,” according to Johnson’s memo to the board requesting the funds be appropriated from fund balance.
The request, which the board approved, did not sit well with Commissioner Frank Tursi.
He said nothing could be done at this point to avoid paying the bill. But, he added, “I think the town residents should not have to pay this.”
He referred to a plan by the board to discuss amending the special-use process and suggested costs like this be included in the discussion.
“Applicants be required to pay for any expert, evidence, testimony, witnesses that the town requires to meet its obligations,” Tursi said. “In the future I would hope that we don’t put this burden on the taxpayers of Swansboro. It should be the burden of the applicant.”
Commissioners decided they would take up Harnatkiewicz’s request once the expert’s report has been issued and they have had sufficient time to go over it. That will likely be on July 11.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.