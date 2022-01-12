Town commissioners declined to pursue a change in the town’s text amendment that has allowed mobile food vendors – trucks and trailers – to do business in certain areas of town.
Until July 26, mobile food vendors were only allowed in Swansboro under very specific conditions, primarily during the town’s various street festivals. That changed on July 26 when the commissioners approved a text amendment allowing the activity.
Key to the rule approved by the commissioners is that mobile vendors can operate in only three areas – referred to as “Nodes” in the town’s Land-Use Plan – of the town’s planning and zoning district. The areas include the Light Industrial Node off N.C. 24 around Seth Thomas Lane; the Suburban Town Center on N.C. 24, between and around the areas of Norris Road and Old Hammock Road; and the Traditional Town Center, around the intersection of N.C. 24 and Hammock Beach Road. The vendors are further restricted to areas within these three Nodes that are zoned business-1, or B-1, as well as B-2, B-3 and manufacturing-industrial.
At the time, Mayor John Davis wanted to add the area of the Food Lion Shopping Center to those areas where the mobile food vendors would be allowed. So his request went to the Swansboro Planning Board.
In an October ruling, the planning board voted to recommend the exception not be made, citing a couple of reasons.
The reasons include the fact that the area may be too heavily trafficked and, to make an exception, the town’s land-use plan would need to be altered. The vote by the planners to recommend denial was unanimous.
At the Nov. 22 meeting, the mayor disagreed.
“I believe it should be one of our nodes,” Davis said of that area. “It seems reasonable to me.”
Commissioner Frank Tursi pointed out that that the area around the N.C. 24 and Queens Creek Road intersection did not qualify for the one of the nodes.
And, as for making an exception, Tursi said, “I’m not willing to do that. I would agree with the planning board on this.”
Ultimately, there was no motion from the town commissioners relative to the request, which was essentially agreeing with the planning board’s recommendation.
While the commissioners chose to follow the planning board’s advice on the question of opening up more area to mobile food vendors, they did send a task back to the planning board. That is, consider reviewing the town’s Coastal Area Management Act Land-Use Plan for possible changes.
Land-use plans, which serve as guides for development, are required by CAMA and are updated every five to seven years or so. Reviews and changes are allowed between the official updates. Swansboro’s plan was approved in 2019.
During the Nov. 22 meeting, Commissioner Larry Philpott indicated that while he did not support the exception for mobile food vendors as presented, he would support a comprehensive look at the LUP.
“It may not be the only item in the land-use plan that the board might want to update,” he said.
Tursi said that making a change to the LUP is complicated and time-consuming.
Commissioner P.J. Pugliese said he would not be opposed to mobile food vendors being able to operate in the area of Food Lion. But he cited the high traffic at that intersection along with the LUP issues as drawbacks.
Commissioner Pat Turner said she agreed with Philpott that it might be time for a comprehensive look at the LUP.
Taking the comments into consideration, Davis said it appeared there was inadequate support for making the exception, but the commissioners would support a review of the LUP by the town planning board for possible changes.
“What I’m understanding from the board is that it (making an exception for the Food Lion Shopping Center) is on hold indefinitely,” he said.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
