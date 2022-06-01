Back in the summer of 2017, town commissioners wanted to tighten up Swansboro’s temporary sign rules with – among other things – a goal of eliminating the use of feather flags. These “banners” that were beginning to be placed along N.C. 24 were hazardous and unsightly, commissioners believed.
Also suggested for scrutiny was the method and number of days that temporary signage was allowed at the time. Businesses could use temporary signs of various sorts for up to 45 days – of the business’s choice – during a 12-month period. Commissioners believed the method was unwieldy and difficult to enforce.
In the five years since then the Swansboro Planning Board has written and revised the town’s temporary sign ordinance a number of times in attempts to provide an amended ordinance that the commission would approve. But every time, the commissioners would face stiff opposition from business owners and others who claimed signs of any and all types were needed for a business to succeed. Commissioners themselves forced delays, disagreeing over what should be allowed on a temporary basis or shying away from making a decision during the pandemic when remote meetings were required.
Finally, at its meeting on May 23, a divided Swansboro Board of Commissioners voted to approve a rewrite of the temporary sign ordinance.
The new rule not only allows feather flags, but also increases the number of days they would be allowed and without any real change in the method of monitoring their use.
When she opened the matter at the May 23 meeting, Jennifer Ansell, town planner, said the Swansboro Planning Board, despite the commissioners’ preference to eliminate, proposed feather flags be allowed.
Feather flags are vertical banners on a single staff that can be 8 or 9 feet high.
At their meeting on Nov. 3, 2020, the planning board members voted 4-3 to recommend an ordinance that includes feather flags.
“The planning board has recommended that we allow those,” Ansell said last week.
One of the planning board members at the time, Jeff Conaway, has since been elected to the board of commissioners.
In addition to Conaway, the other planning board members voting to recommend feather flags be allowed were Mike Favata, Ed McHale and David Mohr. Voting against the motion to include feather flags were Brad Buckley, Scott Chadwick and Christina Ramsey.
In discussion at the May 23 meeting Mayor John Davis advocated for several changes.
He indicated support for allowing temporary signs and banners to be placed off-premises, depending on certain conditions, referring to a shopping center or strip mall.
Commissioner Larry Philpott offered reason to not allow that use.
“The intent wasn’t to eliminate temporary signs … but to reduce and streamline them,” he said of the commissioners’ reworking of the ordinance.
Philpott referred to the information gathered through various committees over the years, included the Gateway Committee and the town’s CAMA Land-Use Plan update. In those information-gathering events citizens had signaled a preference for not only limiting sign types, but also improving sign placement.
He said if every business in a strip mall or shopping center was allowed to place signs or banners off-premises that would subvert the goal.
Davis then noted the planning board’s vote to recommend feather flags be allowed. He polled the commissioners on preferences and determined Conaway and Commissioners P.J. Pugliese and Pat Turner supported allowing feather flags as suggested by the planning board. Both Philpott and Commissioner Frank Tursi opposed.
In explaining his opposition, Philpott said that the requirement for the banner to be-premises might still result in a proliferation along N.C. 24.
“If you are looking at within 12 feet of the right-of-way, they might as well be in the right-of-way,” he said of the placement of the flags. “I think we are looking at having the potential of having 80 to 100 feather flags … along Highway 24.”
Acknowledging opposition from Turi and Philpott, Davis said, “So we are three to two in favor, P.J., Pat and Jeff.”
Philpott pressed Philpott to reconsider allowing feather flags, but he declined.
Philpott pointed out that citizens who commented during the town’s land-use plan update in 2019 encouraged the elimination of feather flags.
“It is coming from what we learned in going through the land-use plan,” said of his opposition. Later, Philpott said that while would not expect citizens to rally against the change, many had expressed support to him on the board’s plan to eliminate feather flags.
The method of days allowed to use temporary sign drew a comment from Tursi.
“I think you are going to make this extremely difficult to enforce,” he said.
The idea of keeping up with ensuring that temporary sign use only takes place for 45 days in a 12-month was one of the factors that led commissioners to request changes.
Ansell said the days are tracked through the application process. A business apparently must note the days the temporary signs will be in place.
Tursi made it a point to remind Ansell that she recently recommended eliminating the amortization requirement for the replacement of freestanding signs because of the difficulty of enforcement.
“Now we have a schedule of 45 days and this is going to be easy to enforce?” Tursi said. “I’m confused here.”
He suggested allowing the signs for consecutive days.
While the idea was discussed, it failed to gain enough support to generate a motion.
Philpott told his fellow commissioners that Cedar Point had recently banned the use of feather flags in all but two areas of town, the two outdoor markets.
Using that as an example, Philpott said motorists from the east would begin to encounter feather flags upon their arrival in Swansboro.
In the public hearing that followed the board discussion, Fred Schacter said referred to Philppott’s comments.
Schachter said he preferred feather flags to some of what might be encountered along in town’s main highway.
First, he referred to a building in disrepair – that has since be taken down – on the causeway at Swansboro’s eastern border.
“And on the other end of town … I would rather be greeted by a feather flag than 400 new Chevrolets,” he said, referring to the Team Chevrolet dealership.
He also urged the commissioner to allow both more than 45 days for temporary signs to be used and for allowing temporary signs to be placed off-premises.
Finally, Schachter – who has been at the forefront of the pro-temporary sign contingent over the past five years – drew a chuckle from the commissioners when he referred to the long-time discussion.
“I hope we put this to bed tonight,” he said. “This is the longest relationship – other than with my wife – that I have had.”
Junior Freeman, owner of Swansboro Plaza shopping area, was the other citizen who spoke at the public hearing. He urged leniency in terms of temporary signs, stressing the need for advertising and posting of help-wanted signs.
Freeman was told that a business could use its sandwich board or post sign for a help-wanted message.
Freeman also said he believed enforcement of the ordnance as written would be too difficult.
When the hearing ended, and Davis called for a motion, the one that was put on the table allowed feather flags as described in the recommendation from the planning board, but increased the days a temporary sign could be used from 45 to 60 days within a calendar year.
As he pondered the motion, Philpott referred to the irony of situation.
“I’m looking ways to reduce the number of signs,” he said. “We just added more signs. We just expanded the use of temporary signs.”
The vote to approve was 3-2, with Conaway, Pugliese and Turner voting for and Philpott and Tursi voting against.
(The change becomes law with the vote, which is a change from the state requirements prior to the town’s adoption of NCGS 160E. Before adoption of the new statute, a zoning or ordinance change required either a four-fifths majority vote or consecutive majority votes.
(An article in the April 27 Tideland News failed to provide that update.)
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
For more on this story purchase a copy of the June 1, 2022, Tideland News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.