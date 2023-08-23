Town commissioners have once again put off a decision on establishing a social district in downtown Swansboro.
But in this case, unlike when the matter was left in March, there is a sense that a social district – an area of public and private property where adults can openly consume alcohol – might be approved, if only on a trial basis.
The district is a defined area in which a patron can purchase a cocktail, beer or wine in a participating establishment, and take it off-premises and onto public property.
Discussion came at the board of commissioners meeting on Aug. 14. It resurfaced at the request of Commissioner Pat Turner.
She said it would be appropriate to reconsider after noting that visitors to the town’s Independence Day celebration on July 3 were walking around, drinking – presumably alcohol – from plain cups. That would be a violation of N.C. General Statutes.
In advance of the Aug. 14 board of commissioners meeting, town staff had circulated a survey among downtown businesses and residents, seeking feedback. That resulted in comments from a few folks at the meeting.
Harriett Nichols, who lives in the historic Old Brick Store on Front Street, supported action that would allow Swansboro visitors to enjoy downtown’s friendly atmosphere.
“I know this is going against a lot of people’s grain,” she said. “I sit in our living room on the second floor. I hear people down there having fun. Talking, laughing and never hear any cursing.”
Then, at 10 o’clock, it all stops and the streets are quiet, according to Nichols. “I don’t know where everybody goes.” The revelry is orderly and controlled. “I don’t want Swansboro to change. People love coming here. It’s a unique town.”
She favors allowing open consumption, and the social district if it will ensure that. “I’m in favor of that,” Nichols said.
Charles Gilliken, an employee of Church Street Market and Pub, signaled his support for a social district.
“I think it’s a very good step forward for the town of Swansboro,” he said. “I’m a certified serve-safe alcohol instructor. We always practice responsible serving.”
Responsible serving, he indicated, would help ensure that a social district is a healthy atmosphere.
“I really hope y’all seriously consider allowing people to walk around the streets of downtown Swansboro … and let them enjoy a drink,” Gilliken said, “hang out, have a good time as adults.”
Lee Shuller, speaking on behalf of his mother and father, who live on Front Street, and his family, urged the board to not approve a social district.
The family owns a vacant waterfront lot included in the proposed social district. But even if the property were to be excluded from the district, Shuller said, “I don’t expect that people would always pay attention to, or respect signs identifying boundaries.”
The town and organizations are regularly allowed to use the lot for various events, he said.
“On a daily basis, we permit the public to use our Front Street waterfront lot for strolling, sightseeing, rest, picnicking, walking their dogs, taking photographs, and watching the ducks and geese,” Shuller said. “This is one of the few locations along our waterfront that provides some semblance of true public access to the waterfront by providing open land with no expectation of compensation.
“However, my family has discussed the seeking of approval to construct a fence around our property if the social district is approved. If we were to do so, it would not be as an act of protest, but rather a decision to ensure, in the absence of supervision, that our property is used in a manner that we feel is appropriate and safe, as well as to protect our property from damage and litter, and to protect ourselves with regard to liability, particularly if the town were to extend the Dock Walk along our waterfront.”
He told the board of problematic encounters over the years with under-the-influence folks on the family property.
Following public comment Becca Brehmer, Swansboro projects/planning coordinator, was invited to present the new version of the social district proposal.
Staff was asked in July to bring back the social district proposal, with a few adjustments, she said. This time the survey was distributed to owners of residences and businesses within and adjacent to the proposed boundary. Previously, the survey only went to business owners.
Also, the new boundary map limits the district to Front Street, and up Church Street to include the Visitors Center, which has a public restroom.
Commissioners had requested that the district only be open during special events.
However, Brehmer said that in consultation with the town manager, police chief, town planner and clerk, it was suggested the board consider allowing the social district to open Wednesday-Sunday, 5-11 p.m.
“In regard to frequent staff turnover at local businesses and an influx of people from out of town during the busy tourist season, we feel a set schedule would be easier to establish continuity with all parties involved in regulating and enforcing the social district,” she said in information provided to the commissioners.
Brehmer also said that a business owner expressed concerned over the possibility of a patron filling a social district cup with personal alcohol and the liability it might incur.
“It is an option to restrict cups from one ABC-permitted establishment from entering another permitted establishment,” she said.
When finished, Brehmer said she and Swansboro Police Chief Dwayne Taylor were available to answer questions.
Commissioner Frank Tursi asked about the survey results.
“We did not have as many responses this time,” Brehmer said.
In the March survey 10 businesses said they supported the social district and two said they did not. This time three supported and one was against.
Of the residents, four returned the survey and all were against.
She told Tursi that out of about 30 surveys handed out, only those eight were returned.
Commissioner P.J. Pugliese asked Brehmer if the residents’ objections were noted.
“It was typically about litter or noise, not being able to enforce it,” she said.
In response to a question from Mayor John Davis, Brehmer said the survey was distributed to residences adjacent to the proposed district.
Davis said more needed to be included.
“I don’t think its fair to say the houses that aren’t included would not be affected,” he said. “I really feel we should have expanded into the residential.”
Taylor read for the benefit of the board members the general statutes affecting open containers or consumption on public property.
Clearly, consuming on public property is a chargeable offense. But Taylor tempered the reading.
“A law enforcement officer can’t cite every illegally parked vehicle, they can’t stop every speeder and they can’t arrest every underage drinker, nor would anyone want that to happen,” he said. “The wise exercise of discretion is an important part of an officers work.”
But Taylor pointed out that the practice of limiting enforcement of the open container laws to the obvious – a practice encouraged by previous elected leaders – might be creating a hazard for a sworn officer of the law.
“At what point do we become liable?” Taylor asked.
Davis asked Taylor who had asked that the law not be enforced.
“It’s not this board,” Taylor replied. But, he added, “It has been done in the past.”
“I hope no one on this board has asked you,” the mayor said. “I expect you to enforce the law.”
Taylor then told the commissioners that he believes the social district would protect the officers from liability.
“It’s a practice that is already going on,” Taylor said of alcohol being consumed, more or less discretely, in the open. “A social district would just make it legal for them to do it.”
Turner said that was her thought as well.
“The reason I brought it up is because we are not enforcing it,” she said.
Later in the meeting, Davis asked Michael Parrish, attorney for the town to clarify what had been said.
“We certainly shouldn’t have a policy of recommending our police officers not follow the law,” Parrish said. However, he added “That’s not what I heard the chief say.”
Turner also said that she wanted more input from town residents before casting a vote.
“This is their town, whether they live downtown or not,” Turner said.
She also said she wanted to know why towns that have voted no to social districts came that conclusion.
In response, Taylor said he contacted the town of Whiteville, a town similar to Swansboro, which had approved a social district.
“They had no increase in public intoxication or anything along that line,” he said. “We got a lot of good feed back.”
Tursi then asked Taylor, “Have you been criticized in the past for not enforcing this particular statute?”
“We do get comments,” Taylor replied. And he said that officers do attempt to remove folks who are obviously intoxicated.
“The chief made a good point,” Pugliese said. “This is the second time we’ve brought this up in a public meeting.” The town and its officials are aware of what is occurring, he added. “And we’re not doing anything about it.”
If the choice is between a social district or wholesale enforcement of the state statute, wholesale enforcement would be bad for the town’s image, according to Pugliese.
“Could we try it?” he asked, in a limited, temporary way. Pugliese suggested putting a social district in place for the 2023 Mullet Festival. The two-day event takes place Oct. 14 and 15.
While he said he is not opposed to that, Davis said he was concerned with he cost of the effort, cups, signs and trash receptacles.
Commissioner Lerry Philpott pointed out that the town’s many concerts and events create a party atmosphere. For many, these celebrations are associated with consuming adult beverages.
“I think it came up because of the opportunity to isolate this to a particular area, that area could actually be policed,” he said of the social district idea. “As PJ says, it’s something we can take a look at on a trial basis, to see, whether we do it for 12 months, and do an assessment.”
Before deciding though, like Turner, he wants information on why other towns have denied it.
“I understand the challenges our police officers are having,” Philpott said. “At the same time, I don’t want to turn our district into a full-time party.”
Commissioner Jeff Conaway said the decision would have far-reaching effects.
“This is one of those things where, if we make the wrong decision, it could be bad,” he said. “We need to realize there are people downtown who will have to live with that.”
Conaway said, “I see the possibility of a lot of liability.” But, he added, “I would be willing to do a trial run, so to speak.”
Davis recommended tabling the matter.
“I feel like we need more information,” he said.
Tursi wanted to abandon the entire concept.
“Why even mess with it?” Tursi said. I understand the chief’s point.” But, he added, “I see no reason to even wade into this morass.”
On that point, Philpott agreed.
“What the police department has been doing is a very common-sense approach,” he said.
Officers can take action if it’s an obvious violation. But, “It would be pretty tough for a police officer – or anyone for that matter – to go around and start looking into everybody’s unlabeled cups.
“We all know what has been going on in Swansboro for decades …” and there have been few, if any, problems.
When the vote to table was called, it passed 4-1 with Tursi against.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.