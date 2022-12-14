While there were some questions for the developer, a special-use request for Starbucks received approval at the Nov. 14 meeting of the Swansboro Board of Commissioners. (The Starbucks is among several developments underway in Swansboro, see related story.)
Questions, first raised by the Swansboro Planning Board in its handling of the request, mainly centered on traffic and traffic patterns for the Starbucks.
The restaurant was approved for construction on N.C. 24 on what is referred to as a Walmart “outparcel.” The site, zoned Business-1, is at 1117 W. Corbett Ave.
Vaquero Ventures submitted the special-use application, according to information provided by Andrea Correll, town planner.
The Starbucks coffee shop will have a drive-through. It is an allowed use in the B-1 zoning district pursuant to the issuance of a special use permit.
“It does require a special use,” said Correll.
At a special meeting on June 20, 2022, the planning board first reviewed the application on June 20 but declined to act until reviewing a Traffic Impact Analysis. That came on Oct. 4.
“The planning board voted unanimously to recommend approval of the request,” Correll stated in her comments to the commissioners.
She also said that staff was asked to inquire of the traffic engineer if the 7 percent peak seasonal traffic figure was correct. There was concern that the 7 percent figure is out of date.
In an email from Jeff Hochanadel of Timmons Group, the town’s traffic engineer indicated that the 7 percent seasonal adjustment factor was calculated several years ago and has not been updated recently.
Members of the planning board wanted the town commissioners to be aware of that finding, according to Correll.
In her comments to the commissioners at their Nov. 14 meeting, pointed out that while on N.C. 24, the restaurant would have access by way of the Walmart driveway.
“It does not have direct access to N.C. 24,” she said.
On hand to represent Vaquero was Morehead City attorney Bryce Pike.
“It is allowed … and it meets all the specifications,” he told the commissioners. “Our traffic engineer is with us tonight, if you have any questions for him.” And, Pike added, “We are asking for a waiver to the connectivity requirement.”
Mayor John Davis asked for the staff opinion on the request for the waiver.
Normally, Swansboro required interconnectivity of businesses. That type of access between parking lots helps to limit trips on N.C.24 for motorists going from one business to another.
In her reply to Davis Correll mentioned a ditch that is between the adjoining properties. The indication is it would not be developed.
Davis was unmoved.
“That would certainly be a concern of mine, to waive the connectivity,” he said. “I really hate to see that,”
Called to testify in the matter was the owner of the adjacent property, Barden Lanier. He said there are no plans to fill the ditch.
Commissioner Larry Philpott expressed some concern over the waiver request.
“It gets kind of busy in there with traffic coming in and out,” he said. “I am kind of leaning toward having that interconnectivity.”
“I like the interconnectivity.”
Davis then added, “You are only showing one entrance and exit. Am I reading that correctly?”
He was told that is the case. However, Correll repeated the fact that the access is an interior drive and that there was no access to N.C. 24.
So you are saying, if I’m hearing you accurately, is this driveway … acts as enough connectivity and would meet the town requirements?” Davis asked Correll.
Correll indicated that is the case.
At the close of the public hearing, but before the commissioners began deliberations. Correll relayed the planning board’s concern over the traffic load – the adequacy of the 7 percent figure – and Starbucks potential liability for road improvements.
“We don’t have to do anything special?” Davis asked Correll. “We just accept that?”
Correll indicated that is the case.
In fairly short order the commissioners agreed unanimously that all concerns of the special-use were met. But when Davis asked for a motion to waive the interconnectivity, Tursi said, “We haven’t heard why Starbucks wanted this waiver.”
Pike said it was to allow for the restaurant’s drive-through.
The vote to waive the requirement was also unanimous.
