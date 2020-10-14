A solar energy system will soon be a new fixture at 1100 Belgrade-Swansboro Road in Stella.
Onslow Solar LLC, obtained a special-use permit from Onslow County earlier this year to install a ground-mounted system on 30 acres of a 67.6-acre property along the byway.
The permit application was reviewed by the county’s department of Planning and Development and approved, with construction currently underway.
Per a report from the department, there are regulated wetlands on the property to be developed, but they will not be impacted by the proposed development. Additionally, the property was found to be not within a flood hazard area.
The property is located within a Rural Agriculture zoning district, which requires a mix of development for residential properties intermingled with agriculture uses. The district is designed to protect rural areas from non-agricultural land uses that could pose a nuisance or a danger to the natural environment.
“From everything we’ve looked at, the solar system won’t disrupt the environment around it or intrude on any natural barriers,” Chief Zoning and Environmental Officer Austin Brinkley said. “It was reviewed and passed without any issue.”
The owner of the property is James B. Gillette. The new development will sit alongside the Gillette Sod Farm at 969 Belgrade-Swansboro Road.
Per a report from Wilmington Star News, North Carolina is ranked No. 3 in the United States for solar capacity in the solar energy market.
