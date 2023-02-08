For Commissioner Frank Tursi, Swansboro mayor pro-tem, it was no coincidence that Paula Webb, a 26-year town employee and town manager since November 2021, submitted her plans for retirement on Jan. 18.
Following a Jan. 23 board meeting that was closed to the public – allowed under the N.C. Open Meetings Law “to hear or investigate a complaint, charge, or grievance by or against an individual public officer or employee” – Webb withdrew the retirement notification.
“With renewed commitment by everyone, I have withdrawn the retirement announcement,” she said following the closed meeting.
Her decision to announce retirement plans followed the loss of the town’s pyrotechnics vendor Hale Artificers, and comments critical of town staff from Dennis K. Lewis, an employee of the vendor. (See related story.)
“I think it had a direct influence,” Tursi said of the comments, but also because of the response from the members of the town board.
After Lewis’s surprise visit and comments, Tursi said, “The mayor, rather unwisely, apologized.” Mayor John Davis expressed “embarrassment.” “I understand he had not consulted with staff, he did not know their side of the story.
“And when a mayor apologizes at a public meeting, I think most people can rightfully assume that he is apologizing for the town.”
That perception stung.
“Staff took it as a …public criticism from the mayor,” Tursi said. “That, coupled with other indiscretions on the part of the mayor and his attitude, that I think staff perceives as bullying and disrespect – and I’m not sure that John means it that way, but I think it is perceived that way – finally caused Paula to reach the end of her rope.”
The next week she announced her plans to retire.
Tursi, in an effort to dissuade Webb from following through on her retirement plan, said he spoke with her and discussed her reasons.
“She said she was retiring because of the mayor and what she thought was the constant criticism of her and the staff,” he said.
He said Webb told him that she would reconsider if the commissioners were more publicly supportive of the staff.
Commissioner Larry Philpott said much was riding on the effort launched by commissioners to keep Webb on staff.
“To include Scott Chase who left in 2019, the town has employed three managers in the past four years,” he said. “Had Paula Webb taken an early retirement, the town would soon be looking for its fourth chief administrator in less than five years. For me, the recent instability in that position is of deep concern.
“I’m glad Paula has decided to rescind her intent and will be serving as our town manager a while longer.”
Philpott attributed her change of heart to a unanimous affirmation of support.
“The mayor also pledged to work on improving his relationship with the manager,” Philpott said. “To summarize, the town will keep a valued and long-tenured employee, will delay another lengthy process to hire its fourth manager since 2019 and will maintain continuity in its senior leadership that is so important to the delivery of essential town services and to the implementation of town goals, of which there are many in progress.”
Like Tursi, Commissioner P.J. Pugliese put much of the blame for the near-loss of Webb on the mayor.
“The reason we almost lost another town manager is the same reason we lost some other key staff members over the last several years: The inability to maintain a productive working relationship with the mayor,” Pugliese said.
But he also laid blame on the board’s inability to stand up to Davis and advocate for the staff, publicly
“The board has taken too passive a stance on this to avoid making our meetings into a circus,” Pugliese said. “All this has done is embolden the mayor to continue his questionable behavior. The entire board promised Paula and her staff, moving forward, we would do a better job standing up for them. Additionally, we expressed our displeasure directly to Mayor Davis. He has vowed to try to strengthen his working relationship with Paula and to have a fresh start moving forward. I certainly hope he sticks to this.”
Webb’s employment was discussed in the closed session, Tursi noted.
“I’m not going to go into what other commissioners might have said, that’s up to them, but Paula did withdraw her notice so I think you could imply from that that she heard the assurances that she wanted to hear from the commissioners,” he said.
Of key employee lost within a five-year period, Tursi said Davis has played a significant role.
“My personal feeling is John Davis bears a great deal of responsibility for those departures. Three of those four departures, John is directly responsible for,” Tursi said. “So, that’s where we are.
When asked if he thinks things will things smooth out, Tursi replied, “I don’t know.
“Paula feels comfortable and that was of immediate importance. And we’ll see now if the board follows through on the pledge it gave to Paula about being vocal in their support of her and staff.”
Swansboro functions with a small staff and is a growing town. “They need our support,” Tursi said.
Commissioner Jeff Conaway said he believes that following the closed session discussion the board will be more supportive.
“The board unanimously affirmed our support of her and recognized our shortcoming,” he said.
Losing Webb early would have been a blow to the town, according to Conaway.
“She has given over 25 years of her life to serve the people of Swansboro and has performed admirably,” he said.
Commissioner Pat Turner puts much of the blame for the staff’s problems on miscommunication.
“Paula felt the mayor was negative to her and staff and wanted the board and the mayor to stand behind her and the staff rather than assume negativity before inquiring about the circumstances,” Turner said. “In my opinion, there was a communication gap with the mayor and the town manager and sometimes a lack of communication with the manager and the board. In the end, the mayor and board made a commitment to Paula first and foremost to stand behind her and the staff. This was a positive outcome for all.”
Tursi said there must be support and it must be public, of the commissioners are to follow through on the pledge to the staff.
As an example, he referred to the way the board of commissioners handled the Jan. 9 critical comments.
“Maybe in the future, if this were to happen again, someone will say something, so we’ll see,” Tursi said. “I certainly will. It can’t be one person or two people on the board. Paula has to feel like the board has her back and will support her and the staff in the decisions she makes.
“And if things go awry for some reason we first consult her and her staff before we make unwise public comment.”
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
