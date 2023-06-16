While Onslow County Board of Commissioners members are divided over the public scolding of one of their own, the chairman expresses hope that the way forward will be more harmonious.
In a contentious meeting on June 5, commissioners voted 5-2 to censure Commissioner Walter Scott. The action was formalized in resolution 23-009.
Commissioners Tim Foster, chair, Robin Knapp, vice chair, Royce Bennett, Paul Buchanan and Mark Price voted to approve the censure, and Commissioners Lisa Carpenter and Scott voted against.
Given a chance to reflect on censure, Foster said, “Unfortunately, we had to take action related to the items outlined in the resolution. Now as a board we need to move forward in making decisions that are in the best of Onslow County and our citizens.”
The meeting took place at 234 NW Corridor Blvd. in Jacksonville and is available for viewing in its entirety on the county website.
The issue had been simmering for some time, according to comments at the meeting, and the idea of censuring – simply a way for the board to express displeasure with Scott – resonated with citizens, some of whom spoke during a comment section at the beginning of the meeting.
Lisa Brown, former Onslow County clerk of court, told commissioners she took offense with a social media post implying a “cozy” relationship with Sharon Griffin, county manager.
Though Brown did not mention censure, Griffin, it turned out, is central to the censure discussion.
“It was necessary for me to work closely with the county staff,” Brown said, and she expressed admiration and praise for all the county employees with whom she worked, including Griffin.
The social media poster – Brown did not mention a name – mischaracterized a photo taken at county event to imply Griffin was “quite cozy” with Brown and her husband, former Sen. Harry Brown. In fact, Brown said, her relationship with Griffin had been of a professional nature only.
Cynthia LeCorte of Swansboro spoke as well. She expressed support for Scott. She said, “The document is one-sided.”
LeCorte told the commissioners she wanted the “complete truth about each of these items,” referring to the resolution. She indicated that employee turnover and retention issues were not due to Scott’s actions, as the resolution seemed to imply.
Among his comments to the commissioners, Mayor John Davis of Swansboro addressed the censure issue. He urged them to consider the outcome.
“What is the result?” he asked. “Does the result make it better? Or does your result make it worse?”
One person accused the commissioners of dodging the public by scheduling the censure vote at the morning, rather than the evening, regular meeting.
“Why aren’t you being transparent?” she asked.
Another citizen suggested bringing all sides together to negotiate, rather than consider censure.
Scott is in his first term as a county commissioner. He was elected in November 2020.
When the matter came up, Brett J. DeSelms, attorney for the county, was asked to read the three-page resolution. (See related item.)
When DeSelms finished, Scott took issue with the allegations. He mentioned a couple of issues, including the possible embezzlement of county rescue squad funds. He implied Griffin had allowed it to go unchecked. In reply, she said a former EMS head had spent county funds on training that had not been authorized.
Repeatedly asked by Foster to not engage in a dialogue, Scott was unapologetic.
“It is truly a shame that … you try to put a document together to censure me because I am asking questions,” he said.
And while the resolution specifically referred to the negative effect Scott’s actions had on county employees, he claimed he was standing up for the county employees.
“We have allowed certain department heads to get away with whatever they want to do,” he said.
Carpenter was unhappy with how the matter was being handled.
“To me, it is a sad day that we are doing this in the public eye,” she said.
While the N.C. Open Meetings Law does allow closed sessions in some cases, action must be taken in an open session.
“This is a ‘he-sad, she-said’ thing,” Carpenter said. “I have no facts.” The document, she said, is only based on allegations. “It’s just a completely black eye for Onslow County.”
Price said Scott has had ample opportunity to change tactics. He said that two years ago, the commission members had discussed the role of the county commissioner.
“I think he stepped outside that role,” Price said of Scott. And, he added, “It’s not personal at all.”
He seemed to offer a defense for Scott’s actions, perhaps attributing it to exuberance. However, Price also said that Scott’s actions contributed to a poor work environment.
“It’s not that we want to do this,” he said.
Price also said that he believed much of Scott’s actions came about due to his lack of trust in Griffin’s ability. It was a point on which he did not agree with Scott. Over the past five to six years, Price said of Griffin, “She has earned my trust.”
Knapp said Scott’s actions had earned the scorn.
“What we are failing to recognize here is the harassment, and the continual bombardment of insults against county employees,” he said.
Scott’s actions were pushing county employees to consider resigning. Knapp mentioned a phrase that, he said, is used by county employees when they have drawn Scott’s ire: “I’ve been ‘Scotted.’”
He indicated his support for Griffin.
“Part of leadership is to let your people do their job,” Knapp said. “(She’s) done nothing but an outstanding job.”
He indicated that Scott’s quest to micro-manage might be the result of an inability to accept that a woman is in charge.
The board’s actions on June 5, Knapp said, should not be a surprise. “There have been plenty of warnings. It’s been two years.”
Bennett said he feared Scott would expose the county to repercussions.
“I believe his actions have put the county in legal jeopardy,” he said. “Everything that he has done, in this resolution, is on his own. It’s not the county’s actions, or this board.”
Before he called for a vote on the motion to censure. Foster explained what it means.
“This is, ‘We don’t agree with you.’ That’s what a censure is,” he said, “It’s a formal disapproval of your actions.” And, he added, “This is a sad day. There’s no celebration.”
