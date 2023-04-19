While Carol Lanier has been given permission to demolish the historic Swansboro home at 224 Water St., she said she would consider selling it where it is and would essentially give it to someone willing to move it.
Lanier, who lives across the street from the Bell House, received a certificate of appropriateness to demolish the 19th century home from the Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission on March 21. It was the second time the commission had granted the request.
Under terms of the COA, Lanier must wait one year before demolishing. In that time, the commission, town staff and the N.C. State Historic Preservation Office will attempt to save the building either by finding a buyer for where it is or moving it, according to Andrea Correll, town planner.
Correll indicated that moving the Bell House to another site in the Swansboro Historic District might be the best option to save it. In fact, she said it would be important in this article to include: “We are looking for a good home.”
The Bell House is a contributing structure within the Swansboro Historic District. (See related item.)
Paula Webb, town manager, made it clear in a recent email to commissioners that while demolition is still possible, there is a possibility the home, and another on Water Street that received a COA for demolition, could be saved where they are.
“Andrea has been diligent in working with the property owners during the 365-day delay period,” Webb wrote. “Both properties today have interested parties who would like to restore the homes. Andrea will continue to work with them for a better outcome than demolition.”
In her comments before the commission, Lanier said her husband, who died in 2019, sought a COA to demolish the home with a plan to replace it. However, she had no specific plans.
“We bought that house in 2011,” Lanier said. “We spent about $40,000 on the house when we purchased it.”
And, while she said her husband had wanted to build on that lot, she was now undecided.
“I don’t know what I want to do,” Lanier said. But, she added, “I’m not in a financial position to fix the house again.”
The Lanier’s received a COA in 2018, according to information from Correll, but that permit expired.
A few people addressed the commission, all of whom were required to be sworn in, as the hearing was of a quasi-judicial nature.
Harriet Nichols, who lives on Front Street, said she was disappointed at the thought of losing a historic home.
“It kills me to see these houses … that were built in the 1800s lost.
“They are why people come here,” Nichols said. “They like the feeling.”
As the owner and resident of a historic Swansboro building, Nichols said there are benefits and responsibilities in owning a piece of history.
“We love the atmosphere, the old building, the security, the look of the town,” she said. And, she added, “We spent so much money keeping that building looking good, because it is a landmark.
“But if you lived here … there is music, people laughing … I live right there on Front Street. This town is so unique. And if we keep letting these places be torn down, it will be like any other small town in North Carolina.”
If the Bell House is lost, Nichols said, “You are not going to get another 1881 building.”
Other North Carolina towns seem to have more success at maintaining historic structures, according to Nichols.
“Do other people care more than we do?” she asked. “I don’t know, I just know how I feel and I have to say it.
“It just seems like everything is against keeping Swansboro the way it is.”
Lisa Maness of Sabiston Drive spoke. She said she is a Swansboro native who has recently moved home.
“I don’t like what I’m seeing,” she said of changes in the town. “I see these little mega mansions going up.”
These changes, she said, have caused property values to go up. “And I don’t like that.”
“I really hate to see another house demolished,” Maness said.
Miki DeVito of Church Street asked if Lanier would allow the home to remain on the lot.
“Has there been any consideration for selling the property as is?” DeVito asked.
Andrew Lanier, Carol Lanier’s son, said the family would consider selling the home and lot. In fact, he said potential buyers had approached the family.
“This isn’t just about tearing down a house because we want to tear down a house,” Andrew Lanier said.
But, while the family is open to sell, “The problem is, everybody that’s come forward, they don’t like the price. They see a house that they have to put $50,000 maybe $100,000 in.”
Though he did not say what the asking price is, he did mention the figure of $275,000.
“This is a purely financial situation,” Andrew Lanier said. “Everything is for sale.”
In her memo to the commission, Correll said Lanier has been “very cooperative with the town staff’s efforts to move the Bell House to another lot in the Swansboro Historic District.”
She said that John Wood, a restoration specialist with the N.C. State Historic Preservation Office, and others have investigated moving options.
Correll introduced Brad Phillips, who said he had been working with the Laniers on a plan to move the house to a lot he owns on Walnut Street.
But Phillips said a rough estimate to move the home to his property was “in excess” $150,000.
Because of power poles and encroaching structures the home would have to be cut in half to be moved. Phillips said that was unsettling.
“It was about the integrity of the home,” he said. “Cutting the home in half just didn’t seem right.
“Would it ever really still be the same?”
Kim Kingrey, vice-chair, explained to the crowd the limitations the commission faces.
“I appreciate everybody coming here,” she said, and referred to the fact that many want the board to do what it can to save the structure. “We understand how important the houses are.”
“But what we have to drive home again and again … is that we only have the ability to approve or delay.”
Correll explained that the commission can’t deny the request, but could force a one-year delay. And, she added, “I have to say that you have established the precedent in two other requests for demolition on Water Street.”
Ed Binanay, a commission member, agreed with Kingry.
“The best we can do is delay and, hopefully, find someone to move the house,” he said.
The fact is, according to state law, the property owner has the right to demolish a historic home, according to Binanay.
“We can’t stop that,” he added. “We hope we can find somebody and move that wonderful house to another place.”
Kingrey expressed gratitude to Lanier for working with the town.
“We are all grateful that she is willing to facilitate,” Kingrey said.
Correll added to that comment.
“Moving is the last resort,” she said. “We are working with Mrs. Lanier and the family.” Correll said that she hasn’t been able to find a lot suitable to move it, although people have offered to “temporarily” take the home
Correll also pointed out that a recent text amendment aimed at encouraging property owners to maintain historic structures might have played a part in Lanier’s decision to seek a COA to demolish the home.
“I felt Carol felt pushed by the Demolition by Neglect Ordinance,” Correll said.
Once permission to demolish is granted by the commission, Correll can draw up the COA. Once presented to Lanier, there are 365 days to work to save the home.
Christina Ramsey, commission member, asked Correll, “Has the property been advertised for sale to someone who might want to renovate it?”
Correll said that effort – working with the state to save the structure – could not begin until the COA is in place.
“We have to have the approval of the COA to work through,” Correll said.
A motion to grant permission for the demolishment of the home was approved. In addition to Binanay, Kingrey and Ramsey, member Jonathan McDaniel voted for. Patrick Larkin, chair, did not vote, nor did Gregg Casper or Elaine Justice, alternate commission members.
“The last resort for this home would be demolition,” Correll said. “Staff will work diligently with Mrs. Lanier for the next 365 days to assure moving over demolition. If no other options become available in the district, the goal is to keep the home in either Swansboro or Onslow County.”
At the end of the meeting, Binanay offered some heart-felt comments.
“Every time we get an agenda packet, I look at it … and if there is someone asking for demolition, my heart usually sinks,” he said. “It’s really hard.”
“I wish I had millions and millions of dollars to save these homes. But we don’t have that. I don’t know what the answer is, but it always breaks my heart.”
