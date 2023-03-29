Following impassioned comments by Commissioner Frank Tursi, mayor pro tem, Swansboro Board of Commissioners expressed unanimous support in opposing a bill now working its way through the N.C. Senate that would change the treatment of public notices in Onslow County.
Discussion came at the commissioners’ meeting on Monday night.
Sen. Michael Lazzara of Jacksonville introduced SB 200 as a local bill, meaning it only applies to Onslow County. Tideland News was made aware of the bill on March 10. SB 200 has been through the Senate Judiciary Committee and was to be heard on Tuesday, March 28, in the State and Local Committee, apparently on its way to a full Senate vote in the next few weeks. (See related item.)
Tursi and the commissioners were made aware of the bill when contacted by the Tideland News on Sunday afternoon.
“One last thing,” Tursi said as the meeting was nearing an end, “I think you all got (the) email,” referring to the Tideland News email.
The email was notice of the changes that would affect Swansboro with the bill’s ultimate approval. For some board members, if not all, it was the first they had heard of the SB 200.
Tursi said that about the same time he received the email, he had received a note from Lazzara seeking input on the bill.
“He asked for my input, and I’m going to give it to him,” Tursi, a former newspaperman, said. His response was caustic.
If the bill becomes law, Onslow County would no longer be required to follow state law, which calls for notices of a legal nature to be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the county or area. The Jacksonville Daily News has been the newspaper of choice by Onslow County government for posting such notices. Instead, the county would be allowed to post notices on its website.
That change would not serve the public well, according to Tursi.
In his comments, Tursi paused for a moment, looked into the crowd of about two dozen and asked how many had ever visited the Onslow County website. “Raise your hand,” he said. No one did.
Sharon Russell, Onslow County manager, has taken responsibility for the bill. She provided the Tideland News with an email that she said she sent to Lazzara seeking the change. The email she shared was copied to two commissioners, the county attorney and the county clerk. But not all the commissioners were aware of the bill, nor were other local governments and the matter was never considered officially by the county commissioners – based on information made available by Russell.
“Given the significant reduction in publication frequency, we can no longer depend upon JD News as primary means for publishing notices, and ask that you introduce local legislation similar to the attached that was passed last year for a few neighboring counties,” Russell said in the email to Lazzara. “A local bill of this sort would also apply to our municipalities, who would also benefit. Allowing us to post notice electronically would provide a reliable, transparent way to inform the public that would satisfy legal requirements for notice periods while also saving taxpayer money.”
N.C. Policy Watch, an online news source, wrote about the local bill last week. In his article reporter Kelan Lyons noted that other local governments are joining the movement to take control of public notices. He listed Durham and Rockingham counties, the city of Durham and 11 towns around the Triangle in his article.
Lyons said that John Bussian, a lobbyist for the North Carolina Press Association, said the effort by cities and counties is to save money from having to purchase space in a newspaper. It started about 15 years ago. He also said it is an effort that is akin to “throwing the public’s right to know under the bus.”
Russell claimed that the Jacksonville Daily News, which recently changed from a to a three-day-a-week publishing schedule, was no longer a viable outlet for county legal notices. John McClure, publisher of the Daily News, disputes that, pointing out in the Policy Watch article that the reduced publishing schedule would still “serve your public notice needs adequately.”
Looking at the other commissioners, Tursi offered his perception of Lazzara’s SB 200.
“He has sponsored a bill that will allow public notices to be published on the county web site,” Tursi said. “They are going to be publisher of their own notices on a website that hardly anyone reads.
“Right now those notices are printed in newspapers.
“Reporters like Jimmy get those notices and turn them into stories, that you then read in the Tideland News and various other newspapers across the state,” he continued. “These are issues that are important to the public.
“Now they are going to be on the county website. I think it’s terrible to allow them to take over the actual publication of these notices.”
Furthermore, Tursi said, the stated reason behind the bill seems to be a poor one.
“It’s not going to save them a lot of money,” he said.
Referring back to the request from Lazzara for input, Tursi said, “I will personally … take some action.” And, he added, “I personally urge this board to stand up here for open transparency.”
Of the bill, Tursi said, “It’s a terrible, terrible way, a backwards way, of opening government.”
As Tursi finished, Mayor John Davis spoke up.
“I’m a constitutionalist,” Davis said. “As hard as it is for me to say, I am a freedom-of-the-press person. If the board is willing we ought to consider a resolution.”
While commissioners nodded in approval of the idea, Commission Larry Philpott said, “I’ll second.”
With the apparent full support of the board, Davis asked Paula Webb, town manager, to draft the resolution for his signature.
