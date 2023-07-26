Hey Brother, can you spare four million?
In their quest to provide the ideal place for key Swansboro personnel to ride out a hurricane, commissioners have come up a little short.
When the town went to the state and asked for enough money to provide an emergency operations center that could withstand severe storms, the town was given $6 million. Two years later, now that the estimates are in, Swansboro is looking at a $10 million price tag for the preferred EOC.
Ernie Olds, principal architect, and Brice Reid, project architect, gave town commissioners a look at four options for an EOC – each, either a rebuilt or new Swansboro Public Safety Facility – on July 10.
Olds and Reid work with the Becker Morgan Group of Wilmington, a consulting firm Swansboro hired to direct one of the most expensive building projects in the town’s history.
Those options ranged in price from about $5.4 million to about $13.5 million, with the preferred option coming in at $9.3 and “$12.6 million.
Already, Swansboro has reached out to State Rep. George Cleveland, in hopes of getting more state funds.
In an email, Cleveland said he would do what he could.
“The chances of additional funds for the Swansboro project depend on the passage of the state’s budget,” Cleveland said when contacted by the Tideland News.
He said that he has an additional $3 million for the project,
That amount, Cleveland indicated, would allow the town to build the preferred facility and, “should keep Swansboro’s costs to a minimum or nil if approved.”
In the meantime, Olds suggested the board of commissioners do its due diligence.
“I think you need a little time to deliberate,” he said after delivering the possibilities on July 10. “I would not commit to a design until you had consensus … and you feel really strong about that.
“You are stepping off a $6 million cliff into a $10 million hole.”
The project has become necessary because town officials learned that the Swansboro Public Safety Facility – home to the Swansboro Police Department and the Swansboro Fire Department – was unsafe to occupy in a hurricane of a Category 1 or more. All that started in the wake of 2018’s Hurricane Florence. (See related story.)
Town Commissioner Larry Philpott chaired the Emergency Operations Center Committee, which was tasked with finding the best use of the state’s $6 million gift to the town.
“The committee went strictly by the action plan, followed that as closely as it could,” he said to open discussion at the July 10 meeting.
Commissioners directed the committee to consider all options, from renovating the existing facility to buying a building in a new location; from an EOC-only to a new police and fire facility; independently or partnering with other local governments.
The busted budget was evident early on, according to Philpott, when the committee learned that a 20,000-square-foot facility could not be built for $6 million.
He also said that of the four options, one did call for the facility to be built at a new location. But no effort was made to identify a site.
“That was up to this board,” Philpott said. And, he added, “Both of our chiefs said the facility needed to be in the eastern end of town. Simply because of the historic district.”
When no local government expressed an interest in partnering with Swansboro, Becker Morgan was given permission to develop the EOC options.
When Olds came to the podium, he pointed out that
Becker Morgan is based in Wilmington and, as such, the designers understand dealing with a hurricane.
He said the plans were developed with an open mind and are based on the committee’s input.
“We really want to hear what you have to say,” Olds said.
He explained the budget shortfall. Post-pandemic, due to supply chain issues, building costs have gone up 30 to 40 percent, according to Olds.
Providing an explanation of what the EOC-public safety facility would include, he said the new or renovated building would be updated to accommodate the police and fire departments into the future.
“We used our experience to help generate a space plan for the EOC,” Olds said. “It’s a great space for training, for town activities, for public safety needs. So it really becomes a useful tool at other times of the year as well.”
He explained how the plans take into account certain aspects of the police and fire departments that must be adequately separated or shared.
Explaining the first option would be a refurbishment of the existing public safety facility, Olds said that the building could be upgraded, to a point.
The existing building is about 11000 square feet, which is not far off from what would take the town departments 20 years into the future.
“You are not terrible,” Olds said. But, he added, a lot of planning went into ways to keeping the enlargement to a minimum.
Olds then asked Reid to go through the various proposals.
Option A includes renovation, improvement and an addition, which would be an EOC. The finished building would have 13,658 usable square feet.
Departments would have better separation, according to Reid. The EOC section would be designed and built to withstand a Category 3 hurricane.
However, while the remainder of the building would improved, very little – including the main parking bay – would be expected to withstand a Category 3 hurricane, according to Reid.
“It houses some pretty expensive equipment,” he noted.
Option A, with a price tag of between $5.4 and $7.3 million, comes closest to meeting the town’s original $6 million budget, according to Olds.
Options B and C are similar. Each would have 14,788 usable square feet.
Option B is a new building built on the same site as the existing public safety facility. The total budget range is between $9.2 and $12.5 million. Option C is a new building built adjacent to town hall. The total budget range is between $9.3 and $12.6 million.
Option D would be a new building that incorporates all the needs of each department that would be constructed off-campus.
The total budget range – to build 14,788 usable square feet – is between $9.9 and $13.4 million. But, the total does not include the cost of land acquisition, according to Olds.
In comments, the two “on-campus” new building options emerged as the favorites. The committee came to a similar conclusion.
But, as with the committee, money, along with a few other issues, was a concern. With only $6 million in the bank for the project, the $10 million – minimum – price tag was off-putting.
Another issue was what would happen to parking with a new building.
“Parking is critical,” said Commissioner Frank Tursi. “Any plan … parking would have to be put back?” Tursi was actually questioning Option C, which would be built between town hall and N.C. 24 and be built over a permeable-space parking area.
Reid said that once the new building was complete, parking could be added.
“If you want to demo that building, then you have that area,” Reid said.
Tursi also pointed out that with Option C, the town would be eliminating a parking lot that was built with grant funding. In so doing, the town might be obligated to rebuild on another site.
On a prompt from Philpott, Olds explained the difference in construction costs for buildings occupied by public safety departments.
It costs about $250 per square foot to build a routine office building, he explained. This building will coast about $375 per foot.
“We are building a fortress against the elements,” Philpott said.
Davis, looking to Option A, wanted an assurance that the EOC section of the refurbished building would be capable of surviving a Category 4 hurricane.
“That would be the goal,” Olds said. But, he added, they would have to do a closer look at the structure. “We believe we can get there.”
Questioning further, Davis wanted to know what, of Option A, would be built to Cat-4 standards.
“All the new addition,” Reid replied. The new addition would allow key town personnel to operate safely during a storm. The remainder of the building would be improved, but not likely to meet Cat-4 standards.
The parking bay, he stated, would not meet that standard. He said, “What you are risking is all the apparatus.”
Philpott referred to the committee’s discussion and conclusions.
“There was a lot of favor toward keeping the facility onsite,” Philpott said, “not having to go out and purchase property and basically having to start from scratch.”
Tursi said he was thankful to have a clear look at what can be done.
“At least we’ve got some numbers and we can make an informed decision,” he said. “I don’t think we need to buy property.”
Tursi indicated his support for Option C, but recognized the funding challenge.
“Let’s investigate whether we can come up with another $4 million,” he said.
The town got the $6 million through a “seat-of-the pants” number, perhaps with a real estimate state lawmakers would provide more fuding.
“If we can’t, option A … would protect our people,” he said.
“We are going to need more money,” Commissioner Jeff Conaway said. He suggested reaching out to the state for more funds immediately. “If we can’t get the extra money,” he added, he would prefer Option A.
Conaway was anxious to settle on a proposal and get started.
“Option A … keeps our people safe,” said commissioner P.J. Pugliese. “Let’s do what we can do to see if we can get more money.”
As with Tursi and Conaway, Pugliese said he prefers Option C, provided funds are made available. “Our people will be safe with Option A, but our gear may nor be.”
Philpott asked, “Would it be appropriate to request additional funds?”
Davis, who had contacted Cleveland by text during the discussion, explained that funding in the current budget might be possible.
“Throughout the committee’s work, Mr. Cleveland has requested that he be kept informed and also whenever we do have budget figures or any information … he wanted to be informed,” Philpott said.
Philpott added his support to Option C. As for Option A, he added, “A concern of mine is, we are going to spend $6 million to put an addition to a facility that isn’t completely hurricane-proof.”
And it is intended to last 30 years.
“I personally feel a whole lot better building a facility that is going to carry us for the next 30 years,” Philpott said.
Commissioner Pat Turner urged the board to act swiftly.
“If we continue to wait, prices are going to go up,” she said, indicating her support for Option C.
In the meantime, Turner said staff should look for ways to bridge the funding gap, other than through the N.C. Genera Assembly.
“We’ll see what happens out of this current budget cycle,” Davis said. But he also said the town could take money from its undesignated fund balance.
As the two Becker Morgan officials prepared to take their leave, Olds thanked the commissioners for the opportunity.
“Everybody has been super-thoughtful, and careful and very deliberate and it’s been a pleasure,” he said of the work to this point. “I can tell you, you are in good hands with whole committee. We look forward to the next step.”
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
