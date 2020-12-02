Asked by the Swansboro Board of Commissioners to consider changes in the section of the town’s Unified Development Ordinance pertaining to freestanding commercial signs, the Swansboro Planning Board has provided direction.
Commissioners discussed the freestanding sign amortization process at their July 27 regular meeting and asked for the planning board to consider removing the amortization requirement and to clarify under what conditions nonconforming signs would have to be replaced, according to Jennifer Ansell, town planner.
The planning board acts in an advisory capacity, submitting recommendations to the commissioners on zoning and property use requests. Commissioners make the final decisions.
The planning board took up the matter at its Nov. 16 meeting. The meeting took place in a hybrid format with members Christina Ramsey, Mike Favata, Jeff Conaway, Ed McHale, David Mohr and Scott Chadwick in town hall. Brad Buckley took part remotely by way of the Zoom online platform.
In a memo to the planning board, Ansell writes, “Signage was identified through the Gateway process as a high priority area of concern, specifically with regard to nonconforming signs. In order to provide corrective action, the town requested the removal or replacement of those signs which had been found to be nonconforming.”
In this case, business owners have 10 years from the date of the approval of the ordinance, 2017, which only allows monument signs to remove and replace signs that are not monument signs. In the ordinance are specific guidelines for the monument signs.
Because there was a similar, sweeping change in freestanding signs in 2005, many signs improved prior to the 2015 deadline are now nonconforming.
Chadwick referred to comments from other towns on amortization gathered by Ansell. “Amortization can be a nightmare unless the entire board (of commissioners) is behind it,” Chadwick said.
Furthermore, Chadwick said, doing away with amortization is inconsistent with the Gateway Plan, which is aimed at providing a specific level of aesthetic as well as consistency. “It is an adopted plan, it was a citizens-driven plan,” said Chadwick, chairman of the planning board.
Buckley, who owns a business on N.C. 24 and is affected by amortization, said there are appearance issues other than signs with the Gateway and the two changes in less than 15 years is a problem.
“There is more of a mess on the corridor with signage than there is a problem,” he said. “Nobody can make up their mind.” Buckley also said, “There are a lot more problems on this corridor. My sign looks good.”
Chadwick was sympathetic.
“Can we require different dates for replacement?” he asked.
“I think we can,” Ansell said. “The hard part is, we have made the change so many times … there are some exceptions … that’s where it gets pretty messy.” All those things have to be taken into consideration, she said.
Included in the amendment, in addition to removing amortization, were several milestones that would trigger a requirement for businesses to bring freestanding signs into compliance. They include damage, sign replacement, change of use and building vacancy.
While the planning board had no qualms with that section of the amendment, it was reluctant to simply abandon amortization.
“We need to get behind this or we need to say the Gateway is not going to be adhered to,” Chadwick “Everyone knew it was a 15-, 20-year plan, but you have to do it.”
In the end, the planners voted unanimously to recommend town commissioners approve extensive amendments to the ordinance but did not include any change to amortization.
Ansell said changes to the UDO regarding freestanding signs, as well as changes to the UDO regarding temporary signs, had been scheduled for consideration by the board of commissioners on Dec. 14. However, due to changes in the meeting plans forced by COVID-19 restrictions – the meeting will be entirely on Zoom – signs will be put off at least until January.
