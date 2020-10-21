An official with “The Knights” of Harrison, Ark., is unsure how or how many copies of The Crusader were distributed in Swansboro on Friday, Oct.16.
The 12-page tabloid is a newspaper featuring articles in support of the Ku Klux Klan.
Thomas Robb of Harrison, Knights Party national director, said in a telephone interview on Monday, Oct.19, that the paper is usually published four times a year. The paper in distribution in the Swansboro community is the fall edition. However, he also said he has no way of knowing who might have placed the paper in the front yards of area homes.
“We publish a newspaper,” he said. “We don’t always know where they are going.”
While “we have members throughout the country,” he continued, “we don’t set up local offices … as a rule.”
So, Robb said it would be difficult to say who might have distributed the fall edition of The Crusader.
Brad Buckley said he found the paper in the yard of his home in the River Reach neighborhood on Saturday.
“I expected it to be political with the season,” Buckley said in an email. “I was completely shocked when I realized exactly what it was. I cannot stand silently while this goes on.”
He said his first impulse was to discard what he called the “offensive” publication. But he went back and notified the Tideland News as well as town officials, the mayor and town commissioners.
Lt. Dwayne Taylor of the Swansboro Police Department said that his office has not received any complaints about the distribution of the KKK periodical.
“Nobody has contacted us about it,” he said Monday evening.
Buckley said that since coming across The Crusader in his yard, he has heard of others in the area receiving the paper or at least KKK contact of some sort.
“I found it on Saturday,” he explained. “Some others said it arrived on Friday. There is talk of a two-tone SUV going through the neighborhoods. Not every house got one apparently.”
Buckley said he knew of at least four homes in his neighborhood that received the paper.
Disgusted by the idea of the newspaper being distributed in town, Buckley said, “I notified the town leadership.”
The distribution went beyond the town proper, apparently.
“There was activity in Hubert as well,” Buckley said. “I don’t know if anyone in Hubert has the paper but they were receiving the business cards.”
With the paper Buckley received, and perhaps with others, was a business card for “The Knights Party” that provides a number in Harrison for Thomas Robb. That card turned up at some homes in Hubert, according to Buckley.
A typical scenario, Robb said on Monday, is that a member or non-member purchases a number of copies of The Crusader and then decides to distribute the newspaper on his or her own.
As far as this distribution is concerned, Robb said he has not received any phone calls on the newspaper being put in Swansboro front yards, either pro or con.
“Seldom,” he said, “do we get any. But once in awhile people will call and complain.” And sometimes the calls that come in are in support of the KKK efforts, Robb added.
Robb also said that there are sometimes calls from police departments, which he said is a waste of taxpayer resources because the Klan is simply exercising its First Amendment constitutional rights.
“It’s a legal activity,” he said. And, he added, The Knights is a nonprofit agency.
The goal of distribution is simply to present the beliefs of the organization – printed on the banner is the slogan, “The Premier Voice of the White Resistance” – to a wide audience. The front page story bears the headline, “Stand and Resist!”
“We don’t really expect to get a lot of calls,” Robb said.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.