At 98 years old, Ben Licko of Swansboro has lived a life full enough to fill a small library.
The former U.S. Marine is one of the just-over 240,000 living American WWII veterans. The first president of the Swansboro Rotary Club, Licko made a home here after returning from the Pacific and time spent stationed at Camp Lejeune.
Licko, a second-generation Slovakian immigrant, has seen the growth of the town and learned the beauty of being surrounded by the familiar, happy to have made a home here, the last 43 years with his wife, Mary.
Living in a house a few hundred yards from the White Oak River, he still remembers when one of the busiest buildings in town was the USO that sat along the western shore of the waterway. Now, the highway that runs through town is congested, carrying travelers and commuters to and from the bustling businesses that fill the throughway.
“It amazes me,” Licko said. “I never thought I’d see bumper-to-bumper going down the main road. When I first came to Swansboro, it was a wooden bridge across the river.”
Licko was a charter member of the Swansboro Rotary Club when it formed in 1978 and was appointed its first president. As a member of the “Greatest Generation,” Licko took pride in the club’s “Service Above Self” slogan.
“We didn’t have enough members to start it at first, but when we did,” he said, “it was a real asset to the Swansboro community. We wanted something that could be open seven days a week, where help could be offered where people needed it.”
Licko came to the Swansboro community after his stint in the Marine Corps. He enlisted in July 1942 – nearly 80 years ago and mere months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. He was hoping to join the Air Force with a friend, who was later killed in action, but a previous surgery on his ear precluded him from flying and he turned, instead, to the Corps.
“I joined the Marine Corps and never gave it another thought,” he noted. “They made a man out of me.”
Licko, a Pennsylvania native, was working in New York as a truck driver for a grocery store when he enlisted. He was part of the first battalion that entered Hadnot Point at Camp Lejeune before he was later stationed in Guam and Peleliu as a “muster” clerk. The latter locale was a site of bitter fighting, the remains of which were still in motion during Licko’s time there.
“The poor (Japanese soldiers),” he said. “They were hiding in holes up in the hills. We’d put food out for them and they’d sneak down at night and get it. How they survived out there, I don’t know. It was a pitiful situation.”
While he was in the Pacific, the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945. Three days later, on Aug. 9, the U.S. dropped another atomic bomb on Nagasaki, and six days after that, the Japanese announced their surrender.
When Licko returned home, he was offered first sergeant, but he declined it – and the travel it would certainly entail – in order to remain close to his young family. He was discharged in January 1946.
Licko still reflects on his time as a “muster” clerk in the service, where his responsibilities entailed compiling lists of replacement battalions that could replenish fighting numbers overseas.
“I was sending them to the front line,” he said. “You’re sending these guys out to be exposed. You don’t know how it feels until you really think about what you did. In a way, I was responsible because I was the only one who made that list out. But someone had to do it, I know that.”
Being a soldier means following orders, or in some cases, being privy to information that is difficult to carry. Licko was a payroll clerk at Camp Lejeune during a 34-year stretch in which a water contamination problem threatened the health of an estimated one million Marines and their families.
In February 2014, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the contaminated water at the installation significantly increased the risk of multiple diseases including liver cancer, kidney cancer and ALS.
“The sewer and the water supervisors would come in to check the water all the time,” Licko said. “It was horrible. I’d see them crying because they knew they were poisoning people, but you couldn’t tell anybody. I brought my own water to work.”
After his discharge, Licko bought five acres of land in Swansboro for $100 an acre. He had opportunities to live and work elsewhere, but he was comfortable in his town, happy to raise a family and work 30 years for Nationwide Insurance before retiring in 1989.
Licko and his wife, Mary, moved to Fort Myers, Fla., for five years after retirement. They bought an airstream with plans to tour the country for two years. After visits to Miami and the Keys, Maine and Texas, they were called home when a friend of Mary’s received tragic news. They only intended to spend a week or two back in the town they’d spent decades in, but the pull of home was strong.
“It felt good to be home again, surrounded by people you knew,” Mary said. “We had made some friends on the road, but it’s not like your hometown, and this was our hometown. We never got in that RV again. We just stayed and got a house in Emerald Isle.”
Licko stayed busy after his return to the area, taking jobs at grocery stores and eventually volunteering to pick up bread for Hem of His Garment’s food pantry.
“There’d be a line out to the road waiting for the bread,” Licko said. “I loved being the one that could bring in that load and make everyone happy.”
Now back in Swansboro – he and Mary moved into the Villages on Mt. Pleasant Road from Emerald Isle about seven years ago – Licko is happy with the directions he took in life. Up until a hip injury a few months ago, he was exercising regularly at The Gym at Cape Carteret Aquatic Center.
He’s a far cry from the young child in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area who was passed around from family to family after his mother died when he was 4 years old. Clawing his way from jobs selling newspapers and working at apple farms out on his own, Licko went from soldier stationed at a chance base to building a successful legacy in this town built on business savvy, a commitment to family and a will to better the lives of those within his community.
When asked what his advice would be to a young person hoping for a life as blessed as his, he replied, “Don’t give up. You can’t ever give up. You don’t know what’s around the corner.”
