Swansboro is seeking public comment on plans to improve the town’s resilience to coastal hazard.
The town was among the 25 communities to receive state funds for technical assistance in flood-risk assessment and resilience planning work. Funding for the NC Resilient Coastal Communities Program was announced in March 2021.
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management selected Swansboro.
Swansboro will host a drop-in public meeting to present information and gather feedback on proposed resiliency options, according to a press release from Alissa Fender, town clerk.
The public input could lead to improvements, according to Commissioner Frank Tursi.
“We are looking for a project that we can get funding for,” he said.
Out of this process, local governments will be able to compete for funding for projects that will improve resiliency. In Swansboro, that project can be mapping the storm water system or elevating infrastructure, according to Tursi.
“What is the first thing we want to do?” he asked.
People attending the meeting could help decide that.
The meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 23, 4-6 p.m., at Swansboro Town Hall.
Representatives of Dewberry Engineering of Raleigh, working with Swansboro on the project, will be present.
Dewberry is working on the project with a committee made up of area residents and town officials. The committee includes Tursi, Fender, town planner Jen Ansell, Scott Chadwick, John Freshwater, Christina Ramsey and Paula Webb, town manager.
“North Carolinians on our coast are on the front lines of climate change,” Dionne Delli-Gatti, secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality, said when Swansboro was selected for the study.
The NC Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management press release said the NC Resilient Coastal Communities Program took into account seven criteria in selecting the communities.
Included were their level of risk exposure to vulnerable population and critical assets, their economic status and need, and their internal capacity and momentum with related efforts.
Swansboro fell into the smaller, more advanced, group of communities thanks to its land-use plan update of 2018. In that update the town engaged in the Vulnerability Consequences and Adaptation Planning Scenario process.
Through VCAPS, the town was able to determine the factors that make Swansboro vulnerable to high water; explore adaptation and mitigation practices that may be used to offset negative impacts of sea-level rise at a local scale; identify potential projects for more living shore lines, possibly acquiring wetlands to ensure their preservation or replacing traditional paving with permeable paving; and adopting a risk-based approach in planning policies.
“The public is welcome to drop in at any time to learn more,” Fender said in the release. “Public input is a key part of the process.”
For those unable to attend in person an online survey is available at: https://arcg.is/0eGOzi.
Comments should be submitted by Wednesday, March 9.
