After being presented with the results of an external investigation, the Onslow County Board of Education’s Litigation Committee recommended “moving forward with the issuance of a petition for amotion to Board Member Eric Whitfield,” according to an email from Brent Anderson, Onslow County Schools chief communications officer.
According to the Campbell Law Review of January 2009, “Putting Amotion in Motion: Removal of an Elected Official by a Municipal Governing Body for Just Cause.”
But actually removing Whitfield will require some additional steps. He has vowed to keep his seat.
Members of the litigation committee include Jeff Hudson, Bill Lanier, Ken Reddic, Joseph Speranza and Bob Williams, according to Anderson. Lanier was not in attendance at the May 26 meeting. A special session of the board of education followed the committee meeting.
“The committee’s recommendation to move forward with the issuance of a petition for amotion to Board Member Eric Whitfield was considered by the full board,” Anderson said in the email. “This resolution was approved 5-0 with members Bill Lanier and Eric Whitfield not in attendance.” (See related article.)
Members voting included Bob Williams, chairman, Jeff Hudson, vice chairman, Melissa Oakley, Ken Reddic and Joseph Speranza.
In a summary, Anderson said the Litigation Committee retained the law firm of Poyner Spruill LLP in February to conduct an external and independent investigation into several aspects of the situation, including:
• Complaints of harassment by Whitfield against an Onslow County Schools employee, Kelli Muse, and community member, Kristen Greer.
• Allegations that Board Member Melissa Oakley acted together with Muse to allege charges of harassment against Whitfield and to file civil and criminal charges against Whitfield for cyberstalking.
As part of the investigation, attorneys Rebecca Williams and Grace Pennerat reviewed more than 5,500 documents, including emails, videos, social media posts and text messages, and interviewed eight individuals, according to Anderson’s report. Whitfield did not agree to be interviewed.
The investigation found that Whitfield personally met with Kelli Muse to investigate her complaints regarding the CTE department at Onslow County Schools and that their relationship deteriorated, “resulting in both posting videos online about their experiences with each other.”
Whitfield authored at least two books about interactions with Muse with the books available to the public on Amazon.com. He also posted several videos on YouTube about Muse, Greer and, presumably, Kylene Rose, another Onslow County Schools employee, according to the findings.
Whitfield was convicted of cyberstalking Muse, a class 2 misdemeanor, on April 7, in Onslow County District Court, according to Anderson’sreport. “Specifically, he was found to have electronically communicated to Ms. Muse repeatedly, for the purpose of abusing, annoying, threatening, terrifying, harassing, or embarrassing her.”
The investigation revealed no evidence that Oakley worked with Muse in any capacity to allege any charges or claims against Whitfield.
In conclusion, as for complaints of harassment by Whitfield against Muse and Greer, Whitfield was found to have violated Onslow County Board of Education Policy 2120, Code of Ethics for School Board Members.
Whitfield failed to “uphold the integrity and independence of the board member’s office” and acted with “impropriety in the exercise of the board’s and board member’s official duties” in his communications and interactions with Muse and Greer, according to the report.
Additionally, Whitfield “did not model civility to students, employees, and all elements of the community; did not refrain from investigating or attempting to resolve complaints received personally; did not avoid being placed in a position of conflict of interest; and took private action that compromises the board or administration.”
Whitfield’s activity on social media, where he used derogatory, insulting and profane language, “clearly violates the Onslow County Board of Education’s Code of Ethics for School Board Members.”
Additionally, Whitfield violated board policy in handling of complaints.
Whitfield met with Muse in October to discuss “systemic concerns” Muse had about Onslow County Schools. By meeting with Muse, Whitfield did not refer Muse to the appropriate school administrator as required and, instead, met with Muse individually.
As far as allegations that Oakley acted together with Muse to allege charges of harassment against Whitfield, this claim is unsubstantiated.
It is unclear when the actions and the resolution will produce the desired result of actually removing Whitfield from the board.
“At the present time, Mr. Whitfield is still a member of the Onslow County Board of Education,” Anderson said.
Whitfield indicates he intends to remain a member.
“The North Carolina Constitution is crystal clear on the matter,” he said in an email. “Board members can only be removed from office if they have committed a felony or move from the district from which they were elected.”
Whitfield said he believes the board members and Alex Erwin, attorney for the board, know the effort to remove him is “illegal.”
“ I doubt they will follow through with it,” Whitfield said. “They just want to scare me into resigning for some reason. I’m not sure what the objective is but I don’t think any of those six people would deliberately engage in an illegal act. It’s just a politic game and luckily it is a game that I thoroughly enjoy.”
