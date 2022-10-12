In spite of a few misgivings, Swansboro commissioners approved the annexation of the Swansgate subdivision.
In her report to the commissioners Alissa Fender, town clerk, said the process was made unusual because of the timing. Specifically, the petition for annexation came only after the 37 individual lots were developed and sold.
“All of the property owners in the Swansgate subdivision petitioned for voluntary annexation,” she told commissioners at the Sept. 12 meeting.
The annexation involves about 17.5 acres. Not included is about 4.5 acres of adjacent wetlands that the developer, A. Sydes Construction, dedicated to the town. That section will be annexed on Oc. 24.
Mayor John Davis asked Fender about the streets, sidewalks and drainage easements, which were not included in the petition.
She said those improvements had not yet been dedicated to the town.
“Traditionally, do we annex without having the streets and everything approved?” Davis asked.
Fender referred to the uniqueness of this annexation.
“This is the first situation where this type of annexation has occurred,” she explained. “The annexation was supposed to have been finalized prior to sales within the subdivision.” However, the developer failed to submit the petition.
Depending on their dedication, Fender added, “The streets still have to be inspected to ensure they meet the standards.”
Davis asked if the developer would provide a bond in case street repairs are needed. He said he feared the town would accept substandard streets without any funds to make repairs.
The mayor said that was what had happened in the Charleston Park subdivision and the streets are still not repaired.
“I would like to see us annex them,” Davis of Swansgate, but he added, “I don’t want to see us create that same situation.” Fender told the mayor the streets would be inspected prior to dedication.
“The process isn’t out of the ordinary to annex first and then accept streets,” she said.
Cliff Parson, the town attorney, supported the statement and told the mayor that the annexation under consideration would not obligate the town for street repairs.
“Just like Charleston Park, you are not under obligation to maintain anything, just because you annex,” Parson said.
Davis was unmoved.
“That’s all we need, another one of those situations, where we are not obligated but we are expected to,” he quipped.
Davis wanted to know if town personnel inspected the streets in Swansgate as they were being installed.
Paula Webb, town manager, explained the process by which Jim Stipe, the former town building inspector and public works director, kept up with the installation of streets. It included having the developer provide core samples for the town engineer.
Tank Bates, public works director, explained the inspection process for the completed street is similar.
Before the town would accept streets, Fender said, “They have to meet state requirements.”
Commissioner Jeff
Conaway said he did not believe the stormwater collection system was functioning properly.
Commissioner Frank Tursi asked about the town’s stormwater mitigation system
“Do we inherit the stormwater permit?” he asked. “Those ponds were out of compliance the day they were built and I don’t suspect they got any better.”
On that comment, Davis said he believed there was too much uncertainty around the process and suggested the town put off annexation.
“I don’t feel like we’re prepared to accept this annexation,” he said. In addition to his concerns about the quality of the streets, “We need to understand what our liabilities are with stormwater.”
Commissioner Pat Turner though cautioned that the town had agreed several years ago to accept the annexation request. She believed the town has an obligation. Backing out – even for a short time – could jeopardize the petition.
“This is not out of the ordinary,” Parson said.
Commissioner Larry Philpott pointed out to the board that it had been difficult to bring this request to the commissioners.
“We’ve been trying for months to get to the point where we are this evening,” Philpott said. “We certainly do not want to lose this opportunity.
“I would agree with Pat in terms of moving forward.”
But Davis was concerned.
“I’m not saying, ‘Don’t annex.’ What I’m saying is table it for tonight,” he said. That would allow town staff the time to investigate.
Commissioner P.J. Pugliese said he would prefer to annex and then deal with the street and stormwater issues. Otherwise the town runs the risk of a property owner backing out and that would stop the annexation.
Speaking to the mayor, Tursi said, “If we were to do as you suggest and table this, we run the risk of the residents pulling this annexation off the table.” And yet, “We will be legally obligated because of our agreements with the county to be first responder. We will be legally obligated to supply fire and police protection.
“I think that is something to consider.”
During the public hearing, only two people chose to speak
Thomas Pieratti compared the potential street problems in the Swansgate subdivision to the street problems in his neighborhood.
Pieratti said he was disappointed by the lack of street maintenance.
“As my roads are starting to collapse and I’m having issues, I keep hearing the city tell me it’s not your problem,” he said.
Pieratti said he would be glad to secede from the town and take care of his own road.
“They are going to have the exact same issues,” he said of Swansgate residents.
Jonathan McDaniel, the engineer who handled the subdivision process for Swansgate, responded to the concerns of the commissioners.
First of all, he said the roads in the subdivision are built to DOT standards and bear an engineer’s certification.
As far as the reluctance to dedicate the streets to the town, McDaniel said, “The developer needs the property to be annexed in order to know which way to go to dedicate the roads.” With annexation, the streets would be dedicated to the town, if not, they would be dedicated to the homeowner’s association.
The stormwater treatment and erosion control measures will be the responsibility of the HOA, McDaniel said.
“As far as the ponding, I’m not sure … that needs to be checked,” he said. There could be some sort of blockage. “But that will be on the HOA.”
When it came time to act, Davis said, “I don’t feel like our processes are keeping up with development.”
Still, a motion to proceed with annexation was approved unanimously,
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.