Swansboro officials have closed a section of Main Street Extension between Swansboro Loop Road and Old Hammocks Road because the section of the street “has been compromised.”
The damage is apparently the result of Tropical Storm Idalia.
The press released issued at 9:36 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, indicates that the N.C. Department of Transportation has been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.