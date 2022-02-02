In the coming days, property owners in Onslow County will be hearing from the Onslow County Tax Office. Results from the county’s revaluation process will be shared.
Harry Smith, county tax administrator, in a presentation to the Swansboro Board of Commissioners, explained the process of revaluation and why it takes place.
He also said the process is nearing the point at which the new values have been assigned and owners will be notified.
The Jan. 24 meeting took place with five of the six board members – Mayor John Davis and Commissioners Jeffrey Conaway, Larry Philpott, P.J. Pugliese and Pat Turner – at town hall, and Commissioner Frank Tursi participating remotely by way of the Zoom platform.
“What we’re talking about is a systematic mass appraisal of all the property within the county,” Smith told the panel.
The process is designed to bring property up to its current market value. The county uses sales data and property characteristics as the primary factors in arriving at a value.
Smith referred to the value as being a “point in time.” Presumably, a property’s value may have risen or fallen or risen and fallen since the previous revaluation in 2018. But the value of the property as determined in February 2022 is the value that will be assigned.
Onslow County commissioners will use the new valuation to determine the county’s property-tax rate. Similarly, Swansboro commissioners will use the new valuation to determine the town’s property-tax rate.
And, based on the examples Smith provided, property values have risen, in some cases drastically.
Citing residential properties, single-family homes and townhouses, values have gone up across the county anywhere from 20 percent to 136 percent, according to Smith.
Commissioner Larry Philpott asked Smith if there is an average in the amount that property values have increased
“We still haven’t got a value finalized,” Smith said. That would probably be available in early February. But, he added, “A general number doesn’t mean anything on an individual basis.”
In the examples, two properties in Swansboro, one of which is waterfront, had increases of 85 and 90 percent since the previous revaluation.
“Our market has been pretty volatile for the last 18 months or so,” Smith said.
By law revaluation takes place every four years for real property, which is assigned a market value only during revaluation year, according to Smith. Personal property is revalued on an annual basis.
“The purpose of the revaluation is to equalize market values and ensure equitable assessments within Onslow County,” Smith said.
He also said he expects to mail notices of new values to property owners on Feb. 15.
The Informal Review Process will begin on March 1, and the Board of Equalization and Review will begin to conduct appeal hearings May 2.
Property owners who disagree with the assessed value will have the option of going through an informal review. If necessary, the property owner can take a complaint to the Board of Equalization and Review
Smith offered tips on ways to support a request for a change in the assessment
Have a recent copy of a fee appraisal – within the last year – used for the sale, refinancing of a mortgage, or home equity loan. Pictures to show conditions inside and outside of the property would be helpful, as would comparative sales in the neighborhood.
A common misconception, according to Smith, is that the property increase took place since the last tax bill. Actually, the values used for last year’s tax billing were established in the last revaluation in 2018.
“The 2022 revaluation values will be based on sales of real property which occurred in 2021,” he said.
The revaluation establishes total assessed value of all properties in Onslow County through a process that includes a review of property characteristics; collecting, verifying, and analyzing sales data; developing a schedule of values; and statistical testing – all under mass appraisal guidelines.
Because a property’s value has risen, does that mean the owner’s tax bill will rise too? Not necessarily, according to Smith.
“The amount of taxes are influenced by the revenue requirements of the county budget,” Smith said. The county commissioners determine the tax rate, he added.
In his presentation, he pointed out that 68.15 percent of funding for the current year’s budget is derived from residential property tax. Commercial property tax accounts for 13.79 percent.
The presentation referred to a Revenue Neutral Disclosure – required by law – which establishes the property-tax rate required of the newly assessed value to equal the amount of funds generated in the previous valuation with the previous tax rate.
For example if the new valuation is double the previous valuation, the revenue-neutral tax rate would be one-half of the previous tax rate.
The effective date of the new assessed value is Jan. 1, 2022, according to the presentation.
“This value will be the basis for the tax bills mailed in July 2022 and due in September of 2022,” Smith said.
Commissioner Jeff Conaway asked about the length of the process.
“We have been crunching numbers since early spring,” Smith said.
