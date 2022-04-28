It probably came as no surprise that Swansboro Board of Commissioners was unable to reach a decision on a request to enlarge a Front Street dock. Neither of the other two public bodies that have been asked to consider the request could come up with an answer either.
Commissioners were scheduled to consider the request at their regular meeting on Monday, April 25. And with a full house – but a missing commissioner – Mayor John Davis suggested the panel put off the matter.
Jack Harnatkiewicz is asking the commissioners for a special-use permit to allow him to extend the Bake Bottle Brew dock at 147 Front St. The permit is required because the plan to add four slips for annual rental and day dockage will result in a total of 11 slips, according to a memo from Jennifer Ansell, town planner.
“The Unified Development Ordinance defines a ‘Marina’ as dockage with over 10 slips. Marinas are allowed in the B-2HDO zoning district pursuant to the issuance of a special-use permit,” the memo explains.
The request first went to the town planning board, which acts in an advisory capacity to the commissioners, on April 4. But a motion to recommend approval of the SUP failed 2-5 and a motion to recommend denial failed due to lack of a second.
Similarly, a request from Harnatkiewicz for a certificate of appropriateness from the Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission on April 19 resulted in no decision. (See related story.)
Tim and Jane Simpson, who own and operate Lady Swan Tours from a downtown dock just upriver from Bake Bottle Brew, lodged objections at both the planning board and historic board. They have been very clear about the fact that they believe that the dock, if built as planned, could put them out of business. (See related article.)
Under normal circumstance, when commissioners consider a special-use request, they take into consideration the Swansboro Planning Board’s recommendation. But without that, and without other information, the commissioners decided to delay the matter.
Davis opened the meeting by telling the crowd – many of whom were sporting Bake Bottle Brew T-shirts – he wanted to table the discussion.
More information was needed to make an informed decision on the request, according to Davis. Getting that information would take more time.
Complicating the matter was the fact that Commissioner P.J. Pugliese was unable to attend the meeting due to illness.
Matters of zoning require a super-majority for approval on a first vote. For the five-member Swansboro commission, that is four “yes” votes. A simple majority vote to approve requires the request to be followed by a second majority vote to approve at a future meeting in order to be approved.
In his explanation, Davis said that the board would want time to go over documents submitted by Harnatkiewicz.
However, Cliff Parson, attorney for the town, made it clear that the commissioners would not be able to take that information into consideration until the authors verified their accuracy under oath.
More important, perhaps, was the town’s need for input in two areas, navigation and historic preservation.
“We have two very talented experts here tonight,” Davis said, apparently referring to Simpson, the boat captain, and Dave Newsom, the engineer who drew the plans for the Harnatkiewicz dock. “The problem is, one is on one side and one is on the other.”
The mayor then asked the commissioners for comment.
“I support delaying this to request some consultants to help us,” Commissioner Larry Philpott said.
Philpott mentioned that the town has long been interested in improving the waterfront, making it more boater-friendly and more pedestrian-friendly.
“It is of great importance,” he said. “We want to make sure we take all of these things into consideration.”
Commissioner Pat Turner said she agreed.
“It’s too important for us not to consider every angle possible,” she said.
Commissioner Frank Tursi said he would agree with the delaying the matter but he would not support an open-ended delay.
“If we want to table it, I think we should put some time limit,” he said. Otherwise, it would not be fair to the parties involved. And, he added, “Having our fifth commissioner is important.”
Likewise, Commissioner Jeff Conaway said he supported being able to gather more information – “It’s an important issue” – but he wanted to move quickly. And, he added, “Any time you’re talking safety, that gets my ear.”
Davis called on Parson, the attorney, for verification of the board’s need for advice from an expert in maritime matters. Parson said he had been able to find such an expert.
Tursi said he wants the commissioners to be able to talk to an expert before simply hiring him or her.
“Our standing in this is the navigation issue,” he said. To be absolutely fair, the expert must be impartial. And, before taking advice, commissioners will want to consider the person’s qualifications.
Commissioners agreed to take up the matter of considering the consultant when they meet in special session on Thursday, April 29. The 4 p.m. meeting was called to discuss the 2022-23 budget, but the agenda can be altered with a unanimous vote.
Commissioners also want input on the dock’s impact on the Swansboro Historic District. Specifically, concerns were raised over the dock’s effect on viewshed.
Davis suggested asking John Wood, a restoration expert with the State Historic Preservation Office, for an opinion.
As explained by Parson, the commissioners could vote to table the matter, but to do that would require setting a date and time to bring it up. That could happen at Thursday’s meeting.
