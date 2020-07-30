Agents with the U.S. Marshall Service, along with Officers from the Swansboro Police Department, served a Fugitive Warrant on an absconder on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 29.
At about 1 p.m. Jerry Hux, 32, was apprehended, without incident, at a residence on Broad Street, according to SPD Lt. Dwayne Taylor.
"In March, Hux walked away from a prisoner roadside cleanup crew in Mississippi," Taylor said. "U.S. Marshalls received information that Hux was staying in the Swansboro area and sought the assistance of the Swansboro Police Department with the apprehension of Hux."
