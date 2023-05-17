Swansboro’s Water Street likely got its name because it runs along the edge of the White Oak River.But to Mayor John Davis and others, the name might just as easily have come from the fact that there seems to be a lot of water on that street. That dampness – which gathers on the street on its way from the uphill section of town to the river – is certainly one of the reasons the town has been involved in the Water Street Drainage Retrofits project. While the project has been going on for several months, the design phase – just past the halfway point – of a bio-retention area was the topic of a report to town commissioners on May 8. Steve Marks and Amanda Hollingsworth of the engineering firm WithersRavenel were on hand to provide a look at what the project will entail. Pointing out that the design phase is about 60 percent complete, Marks told the commissioners that changes are still possible and the company is still seeking input. Construction would not commence until the design was complete, according to Marks. While not signaling they wanted to see any changes in the design, at the end of his report commissioners asked Marks to return to the May 22 commissioner meeting with a more updated version of the design. Marks agreed. Once Marks had completed his PowerPoint presentation, Davis had questions as to how improvements might fit on Water Street, Marks told Davis the improvements were focused on intercepting the water that tends to reach Water Street and not necessarily on Water Street. “What our approach became was to use to over-wide right-of-way on Broad Street to provide a bio-retention area, essentially a rain garden,” he said. Marks explained that a bio-retention pond holds about 12 inches of water to allow it to infiltrate rather than simply run downhill to the river. Capturing the water from uphill would help alleviate the Water Street issues, according to Marks. “We are going to try to capture as much runoff from Walnut and Elm streets as we can … so they are not running down to Water Street,” he said. None of the project takes place on private property, Marks added. While, he said, “We are going to improve the drainage system on Water Street,” Marks made it clear, “We are trying to capture as much as we can before it goes on private property.” To accomplish that capture, plans include changing the look of the lower section of Broad Street. Commissioner Larry Philpott noted that the lower section of Broad Street, between Elm Street and Water Street, has an expansive median. “Are you going to be using that area for some of the rain garden?” Philpott asked. Marks indicated that that area would come into play. “Our approach was to make that a single lane,” he explained. “We are then going to shift the roadway over to a single two-lane and then use the area on the west side of Broad Street.” The plan, apparently, will include installing the bio-retention pond on the area that had been the downhill lane. “I’d really like to see that design,” Davis said. Susan Casper, owner of Casper’s Marina, was allowed to comment and ask a few questions. The marina is on the river at the foot of Broad Street. Improvements made by the town have helped some, but, she said, during routine rainstorms, the runoff comes down that hill in “torrents” and flows through the marina’s dry-stack building. “It can’t all go in the ground,” Casper said of the runoff. She also indicated a concern about changing the look of Broad Street. “What are you going to do with the trees on the median?” Casper asked. “Are you going to replant appropriate trees?” Another issue, according to Casper, is an abundance of natural springs along Water Street. “The springs we can’t do anything about, because its private property,” Marks said. At the end, Philpott agreed with Davis and asked if the engineers could provide a clearer picture of what Broad Street might look like at completion. “It is going to change the character somewhat … of that area,” Philpott said, “It would be nice if they could bring that back to us and show us what is going to be going in.” Marks agreed to return at the next regular board meeting on Monday, May 22. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
