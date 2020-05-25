Swansboro Board of Commissioners will meet remotely in special session on Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m. through the Zoom platform.
The purpose of the meeting is to consider an event application for the Swansboro High School Class of 2020 Motorcade to be Saturday, June 13.
The motorcade will begin at 9 a.m. at School Road, proceed east on N.C. 24, turn right onto Old Hammock Road, right onto Hammocks Beach Road and conclude.
Under phase 2 of Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-at-home orders, the high school will conduct its graduation ceremony under social distancing protocols, according to Dr. Helen Gross, principal.
"Virtual graduation" will be filmed on Thursday, May 28, to be broadcast on June 12 at 7 p.m.
The parade, pending approval by the town of Swansboro, would be June 13.
"The ... formal presentation of diplomas ... will occur the week of June 15," Gross said. "Our committee will meet to finalize plans based off of Gov. Cooper's latest guidance."
