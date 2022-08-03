There's no question Swansboro second-year football coach Shea Townsend has a lot to be excited about.
The Pirates are bringing back nearly the entire team from 2021, when it finished 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference, the best league finish since 2013.
The program graduated two-way standout Jace Wilkens and defenders Cameron Riggs and Lane Donnelly, but it's bringing back seven of its eight top all-purpose yards producers on offense and four of its top six tacklers on defense.
On top of that, numbers are up this year with 65 showing up Monday, Aug. 1, for the first official day of the season and more expected by the end of the week.
"Those are pretty good numbers for the program," Townsend said. "And a lot of those guys have more experience than they normally would at their age. The majority of them are going to be juniors, but they have been starting on varsity since freshmen."
Townsend compared the level of experience in this group to the 2013 team, which featured future NFL player DeAndre Thompkins and finished 8-4, and the 2019 team that went 6-5 with 25 seniors bolstering the roster.
The biggest difference between those seasons and this one is the conference. The old Coastal was a brutal gauntlet with powerhouse programs like Northside-Jacksonville, Jacksonville and Havelock in the mix.
"For a coach, it's motivating to be in a conference like the one we're in now," Townsend said. "I was here as the offensive coordinator when we had to compete with Northside and Havelock for a title. That's hard to work with."
Last season, the Bucs lost games to eventual champion West Carteret and White Oak. The Patriots were the first to take advantage of a more winnable Coastal with their first league title in 50 years.
This season, Townsend feels like the Pirates could be the next to scratch a program milestone off the list.
"The kids know it's about execution and doing little things right in games," Townsend said. "We have the personnel and pieces to get the job done. We feel like we can be competitive and win any game we play."
The head coach said physicality is the biggest priority this season. The program has been long known for its athleticism and high-octane passing offense, but Townsend hopes balancing that out with a tough run game and a more physical presence on defense will help the team take the next step.
That will start up front, where the team will have an experienced offensive line for the first time since 2019. When that group graduated, the incoming freshmen took their lumps as starters for the next two years.
"They kind of grew up over the course of last season and then they came back after this summer bigger, smarter and improved after an offseason of work," Townsend said. "I think it's going to help us balance out our air raid offense. Defenses like to empty the box on us and we think if that happens this year, our run game will be able to exploit that."
Those blockers will look to clear the way for first-year running back Hyuga Doreus. The senior transferred to Swansboro last season and spent time on the line. When the team needed a ball carrier in the offseason, Townsend found one in Doreus.
"He's really stepped it up," Townsend said. "He is a monster in the weight room, the kind of hard-nosed kid that refuses to be tackled."
The run game, which hasn't hit the 1,000-yard mark for a season since 2017, will look to be diverse, too, as Townsend seeks to inject speed into the game plan.
"We'll throw some more two-back sets in there with Isaiah Bromelle coming in from the slot," he said. "The idea will be to have a 'smash and dash' approach."
The team will still put its best foot forward with a passing game that features a returning starter in Hunter Johnson and four receivers - Amare Caines, Tayshaun Thompkins, Demani Martinez and Bromelle - who each had 250-plus receiving yards last season. Bromelle and Caines are the top returners after combining for 841 yards and six scores last year.
Last year was a step forward for the Bucs, but it was also a challenge for Townsend who became head coach during a dramatically shortened offseason. The 2020-21 season was held in spring 2021, mere months before the fall start of the 2021-22 season.
"We've had the kids all summer, which is something we didn't have last year with the shortened offseason," he said. "It has made a huge difference."
This year, Townsend will be joined by second-year coordinators Rodney Beasley for the offense and Jeremy Boone for the defense.
The Pirates will compete in a jamboree on Friday, Aug. 5, against Southern Wayne and Lejeune and they will travel to East Carteret for the start of the regular season on Friday, Aug. 19.
Email Zack Nally at zack@thenewstimes.com.
