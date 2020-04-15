HUBERT - An officer involved shooting left one person dead and another injured earlier today.
According to Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller, the shooting occurred on Zachary Lane in the Hubert area, and the officer was not injured.
Col. Chris Thomas, of the sheriff's office, says one person was injured before deputies arrived, and they are being treated at a local hospital.
No information has been released on exactly how the person died, but Thomas said the SBI has been asked to investigate.
