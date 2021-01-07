The Onslow County Republican Party announced Mark Price would replace William Shanahan on the Board of Commissioners after he stepped down in to take a position as a district court judge.
Price was serving as a commissioner when he ran for the N.C. House of Representatives District 15 held by Republican incumbent Phil Shepard earlier this year.
