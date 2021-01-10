Woman found dead in old Martin Marietta Rock Quarry in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY - Deputies found a woman’s body in an Onslow County rock quarry following a bar disturbance. Deputies say they were called out to The Country Saloon bar around 10 p.m. Wednesday responding to a woman causing a disturbance at the bar.
People at the bar told the deputies, the woman causing the disturbance, Crystal Ortiz, had left the bar with a man.
After leaving, Deputies received another call later from the Country Saloon bar, saying Ortiz was back at the bar, again causing a disturbance.
When deputies returned, they didn’t find Ortiz.
Deputies then searched for Ortiz and said they found her walking about a mile down the road. When they approached her, deputies said she ran into the woods.
The next day, a family member reported Ortiz missing, and deputies found her body around 5:30 p.mm Thursday at the old Martin Marietta Rock Quarry.
Deputies say Ortiz had attempted to scale a fence leading into the property and fell. According to the autopsy report, she died from the impact.
Deputies say based on their observation, Ortiz was impaired. The investigation concluded there was no foul play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.