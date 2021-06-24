Due to the positive vibe from the first job fair, the Swansboro Area Chamber of Commerce staff will host a second job fair on Saturday, June 26, from 9 a.m. until noon, in the Swansboro Piggly Wiggly parking lot.
The chamber has secured the services of StarMed Healthcare of Charlotte to do free COVID-19 vaccinations.
If you are a bricks-and-mortar business and wish to participate in this event at no charge, please call the chamber office at (910) 326-1174.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.