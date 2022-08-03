I am writing this letter to express my strong disappointment with the vote supporting the special-use permit to extend the dock at the Bake Bottle Brew at 147 Front St. at the commission meeting on July 11. While the decision was complicated and a divisive one between business owners and the community, it was a stunning outcome to learn that after requesting an outside expert opinion on the safety issues pertaining to marine navigation, knowing the negative impact to a longstanding proximal (let's not split hairs about it being "adjoining/abutting") business owner, and spending $8,500 of the town's hard earned taxpayer dollars, Commissioners Jeff Conaway, Pat Turner and Larry Philpott proceeded to ignore both the outside consultant's opinion and the impact on a thriving Swansboro tourist attraction. Just this past week my sister and I took a Sunset Cruise with the Lady Swan and were regaled with tales by Capt. Tim on the boat-building history of Swansboro, the Confederate fortification on Huggins Island and the protection of our natural waterways with the designation of Bear Island as state park land. These cruises remind us of a part of our historical legacy that will be lost to future visitors to our town. Our mayor and commissioners have a civic duty as elected town officials to do more than cast a vote. They should lead an effort to negotiate/mediate a compromise between the BBB owners, the town and nearby dock owners to allow all waterfront businesses to thrive, as well as to allow the public dock to safely accommodate the 46-foot vessels for which it was intended (which represents 25 percent of the traffic). To do otherwise will lose my vote in the next election. Cynthia Binanay lives in Swansboro.
Most Popular
Articles
- Commentary: Practice safe protest, say ‘no’ to violence
- SPB suggests relaxing rules: Building material standards
- Human remains found near Swansboro
- Horace Webb Jr., 68; service later
- Historic home is short of time
- Lights, camera commissioners
- Commentary: Nuclear superpowers and true self-interest
- Panel OKs EOC action plan: New Public Safety Facility appears to be likely
- Commentary: Birth control for males ... finally here?
- Commentary: Politicians hijacking ‘conservative’ as a label
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Commentary: Politicians hijacking ‘conservative’ as a label (9)
- Panel OKs EOC action plan: New Public Safety Facility appears to be likely (4)
- Commentary: Nuclear superpowers and true self-interest (4)
- Commentary: Practice safe protest, say ‘no’ to violence (3)
- Lights, camera commissioners (3)
- Commentary: Birth control for males ... finally here? (1)
- Human remains found near Swansboro (1)
Video
Most Popular
Articles
- Morehead City Police Chief’s resignation withdrawal denied; Kelly discusses his story in a Q & A interview
- Interim police chief in Morehead City announced
- Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier might have a buyer after two years on the market
- Employee with A-D Metal Roofing Company dies after fall from Morehead City Library roof
- Sarah James Fulcher Redfish Tourney set for special outing with founders to be remembered
- Florida electric-boat maker building North Carolina plant
- Carteret County Superior Court cases of note scheduled for Aug. 9
- School system holds mass hiring event
- Rejected by courts, retirees take last shot to save pensions
- Morehead City town manager clarifies former police chief’s resignation process
Images
Videos
Commented
- Morehead City Police Chief’s resignation withdrawal denied; Kelly discusses his story in a Q & A interview (29)
- Officials confronted with voter legitimacy; committee claims 1,500 anomalies found in 2020 election (24)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Less than stellar choices (19)
- Morehead City terminates city manager's contract (19)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Teachers! Parents! (18)
- EDITORIAL: Inflation, is it killing the American dream? (13)
- EDITORIAL: State Board of Elections preserving Democrat power (11)
- Highway 24 landmark destroyed by vandals (10)
- Commentary: Politicians hijacking ‘conservative’ as a label (9)
- Geared for growth: Port of Morehead City poised for expansion (9)
- New COVID-19 variants continue to cause problems for county, state (7)
- EDITORIAL: State of emergency is no longer meaningful (6)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We need new leaders (5)
- Morehead City Police Chief David Kelly resigns (5)
- Morehead City Council to hold special meeting July 7 to discuss undisclosed issues (5)
- EDITORIAL: Defining American patriotism takes on different meanings (5)
- Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance with identification during break-in (5)
- Peletier Community Partnership holds first meeting, discusses town and regional issues (4)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Cowardly, backroom politics (4)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We need new leaders (4)
- Turner chosen as interim manager for Morehead City (4)
- Coastal Federation, NCDOT, partner on living shoreline along Highway 24 between Cedar Point and Swansboro (4)
- County announces hire of interim Consolidated Health and Human Services director (4)
- Panel OKs EOC action plan: New Public Safety Facility appears to be likely (4)
- Swim advisories issued for Carteret, New Hanover accesses due to fecal bacteria (4)
- Commentary: Nuclear superpowers and true self-interest (4)
- Commentary: Practice safe protest, say ‘no’ to violence (3)
- Some Atlantic Beach residents, property owners not enthused about proposed new boardwalk design (3)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Morehead City owes citizens an explanation (3)
- Teachers encouraged to apply for Bright Ideas grants (3)
- After more than 70 years in business, Davis Beachwear survives as reminder of AB Circle’s halcyon era (3)
- Lights, camera commissioners (3)
- EDITORIAL: Local governance needs more public participation (3)
- White House: Russian officials visited Iran to view drones (2)
- County commission OKs rezoning for major development near Peletier (2)
- Cape Carteret ready to serve up Crystal Coast Watermelon Festival Saturday (2)
- EDITORIAL: State’s business environment needs a level playing field (2)
- PKS board agrees to donate $8,500 for school resource officers in 2022-23 (2)
- Reporter settles with newspaper over plagiarism accusation (2)
- Famous North Carolina chef Vivian Howard brings her cuisine to Emerald Isle (1)
- Fauci expects to retire by end of Biden's current term (1)
- Jill Biden apologizes for saying Latinos 'unique' as tacos (1)
- As fewer kids enroll, big cities face a small schools crisis (1)
- Some schools build affordable housing to retain teachers (1)
- UK, North Carolina sign memo boosting environment, trade (1)
- Emerald Isle commissioners OK lease of property for yard waste site in Peletier (1)
- Medicaid expansion breakthrough within reach in N. Carolina (1)
- Beaufort Board of Commissioners approves funding for SRO, rezoning old elementary school, mini-storage facility (1)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: To the residents of Newport (1)
- Commentary: Birth control for males ... finally here? (1)
- AP-NORC poll: Majority want Congress to keep abortion legal (1)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Free expression for all (1)
- EDITORIAL: Morehead City Council needs to be transparent (1)
- North Carolina shark fishing tourney moved over concerns (1)
- Gunfire, shootings and panic mar American weekend (1)
- Interim police chief in Morehead City announced (1)
- Biden to reveal first image from NASA's new space telescope (1)
- House to vote on same-sex marriage, push back against court (1)
- Human remains found near Swansboro (1)
- Medical examiner: Jayland Walker shot more than 40 times (1)
- Beach commission gets update on ocean search for sand for future beach nourishment projects (1)
- Cooper signs N. Carolina budget bill for 2nd straight year (1)
- Judge: NC voters with disabilities can choose who help them (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.