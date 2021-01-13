COVID-19 hospitalizations spike at Onslow Memorial Hospital

Onslow Memorial Hospital averaged 23 COVID-19 cases per day from December 1st through Dec. 20.
However, the hospital's COVID numbers jumped on January 5 to 43 cases per day and jumped to 46 on January 13. A hospital spokesman said this is the highest number of cases the facility has treated since the start of the pandemic.
The hospital recently was forced to add another wing to treat its COVID-19 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.