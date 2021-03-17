Onslow County Schools students in grades K-12 currently attending in-person instruction will return to the classroom five days a week beginning Tuesday, April 6.
The transition of all in-person K-12 students from Plan B to Plan A was unanimously approved by the Onslow County Board of Education during a special meeting earlier today.
Remote instruction days will continue through the end of March but will be discontinued following the district’s spring break. While there will be no remote instruction days for the final eight weeks of the school year, the BOE did approve the addition of two regular teacher workdays.
The traditional calendar teacher workdays will be:
• Wednesday, April 21
• Wednesday, May 12
