TOWN OF SWANSBORO MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2
NAME ON BALLOT BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
John Davis 392 52.90%
Dusty Rhodes 348 46.96%
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 1 0.13%
TOWN OF SWANSBORO COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 3)
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2
NAME ON BALLOT BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Jeffrey Conaway 436 22.77%
Larry Philpott 400 20.89%
Pat Turner 386 20.16%
Jerry Morse 368 19.22%
Lorenzo (Lawrence) Abalos 307 16.03%
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 18 0.94%
