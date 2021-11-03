elect

TOWN OF SWANSBORO MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2

NAME ON BALLOT       BALLOT COUNT         PERCENT

John Davis                   392                        52.90%

Dusty Rhodes               348                        46.96%

Write-In (Miscellaneous) 1                           0.13%

TOWN OF SWANSBORO COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 3)

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2

NAME ON BALLOT            BALLOT COUNT         PERCENT

Jeffrey Conaway                 436                       22.77%

Larry Philpott                     400                       20.89%

Pat Turner                         386                        20.16%

Jerry Morse                       368                        19.22%

Lorenzo (Lawrence) Abalos 307                       16.03%

Write-In (Miscellaneous)       18                      0.94%

View Contest Details
