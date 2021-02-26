A positively power-filled local store has been supplying Carteret County and coastal North Carolina with needed batteries for the past six years. Bogue Battery, recently made the decision to move to a bigger, better location to provide space for more inventory and customer convenience. The new store is located at 5458 Hwy 70 in Morehead City, North Carolina.
General Manager, Prentice Perri, has been in the battery business for 39 years and at Bogue Battery for the past four. Perri, excited about the new location says, “Come check us out.”
Bogue Battery supplies batteries at competitive prices because they are wholesale distributors for their numerous brands. They have a reputation for impressive options of marine, golf, auto and specialty batteries. One of their most affordable and top-quality battery options is their private label, MegaStart. Bogue Battery proudly offers great quality name-brand batteries including, Motor Press, AC Delco, Motorcraft, Odyssey Marine, Northstar Marine, and US Golf. Proper return and recycling of old batteries is an important service offered by Bogue Battery.
At Bogue Battery you can expect friendly assistance with efficient and accurate service. Customers can reach Prentice and staff can be reached Monday through Friday 8:30- 5:30 and on Saturday 8:30-1:00 at the new location, 5458 Hwy 70 in Morehead City.
