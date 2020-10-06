SPONSORED CONTENT
In October of 2018 Carteret County was devastated by Hurricane Florence. After the storm, people were overcome with how and when the damage to their homes could be fixed.
At the mercy of insurance companies sending out inspectors and adjusters, people in the area were overwhelmed and disheartened dealing with their frustrating situation. Many people felt their insurance company was not providing the amount of relief their policy allotted them.
StormPro Public Adjusters arrived and were able to make a difference in the lives of many Carteret County home owners.
Since StormPro’s arrival in Morehead City, they have settled more than $27,500,000 in property damage claims filed in Carteret County. Many of their clients have received 413% of their original insurance estimates. StormPro explains that many of their clients had already received and deposited checks from their insurance company before approaching StormPro for help. In other words, if you have already received funds from your insurance company you can still contact StormPro for help.
StormPro Public Adjuster is a multi-state public adjusting firm headquartered in Morehead City. They have adjusters licensed in Colorado, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas. The Morehead City office alone has twelve licensed public adjusters. StormPro Public Adjusters does not work for insurance companies. They work for homeowners, businesses and non-profit policy holders.
StormPro offers free consultations and can provide local references. They do not charge a fee unless they increase the insurance claim payout a customer has received. You can contact StorPro Public Adjusters L.L.C. by calling (252) 648-6035 or email them at claims@stormpropa.com. StormPro is located at 4644 Arendell Street Suite C, Morehead City, NC 28557.
