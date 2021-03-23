People often form first impressions based on what a person is wearing. Clothing is important because it reflects an individual’s culture, personality and preferences. Fashion is essentially the most popular mode of expression. Beaufort Proper began as a women’s clothing boutique concept in 2013. Lisa Worcester, owner, says, “With two girls in college, I was faced with dressing my girls for everything from lectures, sorority formals, speaking engagements, tailgates, socials and more. And I was having trouble finding boutique clothing that did not ‘break the bank.’”
When Beaufort Proper first opened its "doors," they were warehousing out of their garage, constantly packing up to do mobile shows at local small businesses and in friends' homes. As things grew, they started taking orders on Facebook, built their online store, beaufortproper.com, and opened their first by-appointment brick and mortar store. Opening their 9-acre property to private shopping experiences wasn't exactly a familiar concept. But it offered them the opportunity to slow down and truly get to know their customers. Many bottles of chardonnay have been shared in their little store, where they dreamed with friends and found new and creative ways to serve the local community. It's no secret that most shopping experiences don't require you to drive a quarter mile into the woods, down a winding driveway and around a pond. But this land has given Lisa the opportunity to serve in ways that she never thought possible.
Her goal is to provide locals with more cost-effective choices in comfortable, casual style. Lisa says, “Our shoppers come to us for a variety of classic styles at a price point you can rely on.”
Lisa had not planned on owning her own business. But nothing has more strength than dire necessity and necessity pushes you to uncover your potential. You could even say that necessity is the mother of taking chances. Her favorite part of what she does is the relationships they have built on their 9-acre farm. Lisa says, “One day, when all of this mess is over, we'll get back to hosting shows with our favorite local makers and retailers. Those monthly pop ups out here in the woods fueled our fire. The live music, the food, the sunsets - we hosted hundreds of guests in a single night, and met so many incredible small business owners along the way. Beaufort Proper became a place to create lasting relationships.”
To Lisa, her customers have been the greatest gift. She said, “Since COVID, everything has felt so up in the air. There isn't a single business owner here who didn't wonder if they were going to be able to make it through. But our customers have gone out of their way to keep us afloat, always respecting our mask policies, shopping by appointment, and being patient while we keep one shopping group in the store at a time and sanitize everything.”
