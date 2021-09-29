Morehead City - On Tuesday, July 13, 2021 RE/MAX Ocean Properties held its annual awards ceremony at Morehead City Country Club recognizing the achievements of their outstanding Real Estate Brokers.
This year’s ceremony was delayed due to COVID precautions. Matt and Meredith Johnson, Owners/Brokers of RE/MAX Ocean Properties and Team Johnson, have qualified for the esteemed RE/MAX Platinum Club Team Award, which honors high-achieving real estate agents for their service to buyers and/or sellers during the past year. In addition to Team Johnson, 15 agents also achieved awards and were recently recognized at The Remax Ocean Properties Awards Ceremony held at Morehead City Country Club:
Alan Leary, III (Morehead City) – Platinum Award
Charles Egerton (Emerald Isle) – Platinum Award
Karen & Sean Ahern, Team Ahern (Morehead City) – 100% Club Team Award
Scott McAloon (Morehead City) – 100% Club Award
Mark Mansfield (Morehead City) – 100% Club Award
Dennis Goodwin (Morehead City) – Executive Club Award
Amber Mae Kimball (Morehead City) – Executive Club Award
Jimmy Paylor (Morehead City) – Executive Club Award
Jennifer Harvell (Emerald Isle) – Executive Club Award
Mary Catherine Thomas (Emerald Isle) – Executive Club Award
Trisha Mangum (Morehead City) – Executive Club Award
Gina Harris (Morehead City) – Executive Club Award
Jarvis Cox (Morehead City) – Executive Club Award
Alton Best (Morehead City) – 100% Club Award and Real Trends “America’s Best” honored the top 3,100 agents in the United States for transactions and slides. Best qualified for this honor. “Alton is truly the best of the best in our office. A dedicated agent who loves and respects his clients,” said Matt Johnson.
“It’s a tremendous honor to receive these awards,” said Matt Johnson. “Our office, agents, and our support staff are fully committed to providing superior service to our clients with every transaction. We could not have reached this milestone without their trust to guide them through one of the biggest transactions of their lives, and we are grateful for their endless support especially in such unique times during the pandemic.”
Matt & Meredith Johnson have been serving their community as Owners/Brokers with RE/MAX Ocean Properties for 15 years and have extensive experience in residential and commercial real estate. Team Johnson have accomplished many achievements and have earned prestigious awards but assisting their clients with their real estate transaction is the best part of their profession.
About RE/MAX Ocean Properties:
RE/MAX Ocean Properties is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage located in Morehead City and Emerald Isle. Founded in 2006, the brokerage has 25 Realtors® and specializes in Residential, Commercial, and Rental Property real estate. RE/MAX Ocean Properties is a proud supporter of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®, The Boys & Girls Club of Carteret County, Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity and BackPack Friends. Many agents hold civic positions on the Carteret County School Board, County Commissioner, and Carolina Regional Multiple Listing Service Board. Their offices are located at 3326 Bridges Street, Morehead City and 7601 Emerald Drive, Suite C, Emerald Isle. To learn more, please visit www.crystalcoastmax.com
