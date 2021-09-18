CHARLOTTE (AP) — A third suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a 3-year-old North Carolina boy in his home.
The Charlotte Observer reports that Kaleb Lawrence, 21, turned himself in Saturday at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office in the killing of 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa. He has been charged with murder, eight counts of attempted murder, nine counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to commit murder.
The boy was asleep when 150 rounds were shot into his family's Charlotte home on Sept. 7. He was shot in the head and later died.
Two other 21-year-old men, Qua'Tonio Stephens and Jacob Lanier, have been arrested in connection with the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.