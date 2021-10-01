NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A North Carolina man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend has been apprehended in Virginia, authorities said.
Police in Newport News, Virginia, said Travis Jefferson, 27, was taken into custody around 2 p.m. on Thursday. Local officers along with the U.S. Marshal Service and Virginia State Police had been looking for Jefferson, according to a news release. During the search, a local middle school was placed on lockdown, police said.
News outlets report Nicoda Melvin, 21, was shot in the head in a home that the couple shared. The shooting happened on Sept, 19, three days before her relatives Konye Melvin, 16, and his cousin, Marquez Melvin, 19, were shot and killed. A fourth person was shot and wounded.
Jefferson is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. His status couldn't be determined on Friday, including whether he had an attorney.
