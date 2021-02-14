Suzy Lindeberg poses with her 20-year-old son John on a hockey rink, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Stillwater, Minn. John, who has Down Syndrome, can't spend as much time at the rink as he used to since he is at higher risk for hospitalization or death if he caught COVID-19, but his mother and other advocates worry that the state of Minnesota has placed people with disabilities too far down the priority list. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)