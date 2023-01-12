A Nash County man snagged a record white grunt off the coast of Morehead City Jan. 2.
According to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, Logan Ennis caught the four-pound, 13.6-ounce fish.
Ennis bested the old record by 5.6 ounces, which was caught off Cape Lookout in 1969.
DEQ said, Ennis landed the fish using squid, and 150-pound braid on a Daiwa Saltist 35HG reel pared with a Star Rod jigging rod, the .
The record-breaking fish measured 17.5 inches fork length. Chasin' Tails Outdoors Bait & Tackle weighed the fish and it was later confirmed by staff at the Morehead City Division of Marine Fisheries Headquarters.
For more information on state record fish, go to the division's State Saltwater Records webpage or contact the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament staff at saltwater.citations@ncdenr.gov
