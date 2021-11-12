MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Raleigh-Durham International Airport is recovering after an hourslong power outage at the main terminal Friday morning.
After the outage was reported shortly after 4 a.m., the airport warned that it wasn’t able to serve passengers in Terminal 2, the busiest terminal, news outlets reported. Terminal 1, which is home to only Southwest Airlines, was unaffected.
The outage affected ticketing, security and other systems. Long lines stretched through the terminal and out the doors.
But just before 9 a.m., the airport tweeted that two-thirds of the Terminal 2’s operating systems were restored and some gates were operational.
The power outage was caused by water damage to a power distribution center in the terminal, airport spokesperson Stephanie Hawco said in an email.
