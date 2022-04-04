FILE - This aerial photo taken during a helicopter tour, on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2011, with a group of federal and state officials, shows a section of Highway 12 at the edge of Rodanthe, N.C., that was destroyed by Hurricane Irene. A bridge that will allow locals and tourists to avoid the perennially washed-out route on North Carolina’s Outer Banks is set to open to traffic in April 2022. (Chris Seward/The News & Observer via AP, File)