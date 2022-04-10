CLINTON (AP) — North Carolina authorities are investigating a police pursuit that left two people dead.
News outlets report that Sampson County sheriff’s deputies tried to perform a traffic stop on a Dodge Challenger on Saturday evening but the driver of the vehicle sped away.
Authorities said the suspect vehicle was traveling at more than 100 mph when the driver lost control near Boren Brick Road.
Authorities said the car ran off the road, crossed a ditch, and became airborne before striking a tree and flipping several times.
The two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.
